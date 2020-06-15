Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating Costar Madelyn Cline

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline play popular couple John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series

John B and Sarah Cameron are dating in real life!

On Sunday, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes confirmed his romance with costar Madelyn Cline on social media. The actor, 27, shared photos from the couple's beach date on Instagram, along with the caption: "cats outta the bag."

Cline, 22, wrote in the comments section of her boyfriend's post, saying: "Topper punching the air rn" and "I've fallen and I cant get up."

Meanwhile, their costar Jonathan Daviss hilariously said, "Well it’s about time."

Stokes and Cline, who play popular couple John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series, first sparked romance rumors in April.

In April, Cline said she and Stokes were self-quarantining together with their costars.

"Some of the cast — Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow, Chase and myself — and our friend Elaine are all kind of quarantined together right now," she told E! News.

Stokes recently spoke with PEOPLE, sharing that he and Pankow, who plays his character's best friend, lived together while filming the show.

"We really wanted to make that friendship dynamic real, so we got a place, and every weekend everybody would come over," he said in April of cast members including Cline, Daviss and Madison Bailey.