'Outer Banks' ' Charles Esten Says He Feels Like an 'Uncle' or 'Really Old Big Brother' to Young Costars

Charles Esten has forged quite the bond with his younger Outer Banks costars.

At the hit Netflix show's season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, the actor, 57, opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the lasting friendships he's built with the young cast — and whether he feels like a fatherly figure to them.

"I'm not sure it's father, more uncle, maybe really old big brother," the musician said. "They're very kind and they listen to some things and they're very kind about what they say about any lessons that the old guy has ever taught them just from being on the set together."

The Nashville alum, who plays Ward Cameron in the series, added that he is learning just as much from his costars as they are from him.

"But mostly, they blow my mind," he said. "When I was their age, I was standing on the corner right up there watching a premiere with my mother from the outside."

Charles Esten and Chase Stokes. Charley Gallay/Getty

"How do you get that good that fast and also hang on to who you are? They're just impressive people to me. So they have as many lessons to teach as I did," Esten added.

Madelyn Cline, who stars as Esten's daughter Sarah Ward, was in attendance at the premiere along with her ex Chase Stokes, who plays John B, and Madison Bailey. Cline, 25, dazzled in a sparkling baby blue dress, while Bailey, 24, sported a black and green metallic gown.

Austin North, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant also walked the carpet at the premiere, which was held at the Regency Village Theater.

The Outer Banks cast. Charley Gallay/Getty

As for what fans can expect from the Pogues in season 3, which premieres Feb. 23, Esten teased: "I actually saw a clip today of Ward and Sarah reunited somewhere somehow. And she says how badly he's ruined her life. And all he's really saying is, 'I know, I know. And I'm sorry. I'm gonna do my best to make it up.'"

"So the question is, is it real, is authentic? Can you trust Ward?" he continued. "It's hard to at this point. But you have to also know how much you love Sarah if I've shown anything. So that's kind of a really interesting journey for my character."

"I've got all the gold, got all the treasure and the crossbow, but I don't have that family that everything was for in the first place. So where does that lead his heart? Where does that lead you to him?" he added.

Outer Banks season 3 will premiere February 23 on Netflix.