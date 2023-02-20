The Cast of 'Outer Banks' : Everything to Know

Fans can't get enough of Netflix's Outer Banks.

Set in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the show follows a group of young teens called the Pogues as they hunt for hidden treasure.

Just as the show has gained critical acclaim for its action-packed storylines, the breakout cast has skyrocketed to fame thanks to their roles on the series.

For many of the actors though, the true thrill has been making close bonds with their costars.

"We've had almost entirely the exact same group of people on and off camera since day one," Chase Stokes told PEOPLE. "So getting to go to work with familiar faces and people that you've shared this incredible journey with just continues to be the best part of this whole thing. I think that's what constantly keeps us going."

Now, they're getting back in action with the anticipated third season of the show, which is set to premiere on Feb. 23.

From their early beginnings in the industry to their dating lives, here's everything to know about the cast before the show returns.

Chase Stokes as John B.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Born James Alexander Chase Stokes, the Maryland native, 30, first got his start in acting with small roles on Stranger Things and Daytime Divas.

While John B. on Outer Banks marked his breakout role, he originally turned it down. "I was like, 'That's The Goonies. That's for sure The Goonies. I don't want to destroy that.' So I passed on it ... I was like, 'Nope. Not doing that,'" he recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Eventually, eager to land a job, he changed his mind and auditioned for the role of Topper. Though he thought he "bombed" the audition, the East Coast casting director reached out to Stokes' agent to see if he'd consider the part of John B. again, and the rest was history.

While his primary focus has been Outer Banks for the past few years, he made a short appearance on TNT's Tell Me Your Secrets in 2021 and is set to star in the Netflix film adaptation of The Uglies alongside Joey King and Laverne Cox, which wrapped filming in Atlanta in late 2021.

In June 2022, it was also announced that he will star in the new feature film Music Got Me Here, based on the inspiring real-life story of how determined high school music teacher Tom Sweitzer used music therapy to help beloved former student Forrest Allen (Stokes) recover from a life-altering accident.

On the personal front, Stokes was previously in a relationship with his costar and onscreen girlfriend Madelyn Cline. The two dated for over a year before announcing their breakup in November 2021.

Most recently, the actor has been linked to country singer Kelsea Ballerini after the two were spotted cuddling up at a football game in early January.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Michael Kovac/Getty; Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Madelyn Cline, 25, grew up in Goose Creek, South Carolina, near Charleston where Outer Banks films. Early in her career, she booked recurring roles on shows such as Stranger Things and The Originals, before Cline booking Outer Banks.

Following her breakout role as Sarah Cameron, Cline has continued to work with Netflix, recently starring in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the actress said she had a "little freak-out" when she first met her famous costars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"Daniel had everyone over to his villa for dinner, and it was nice because it kind of brought everyone together," said Cline. "I was nervous because I know them [as] characters that they've played, but I don't know them."

Cline became so overwhelmed, she needed to excuse herself: "I had my little freak-out when I first met everyone. I had to go to the bathroom and I was like, 'You're good, you're good.' And then from there on out it was just a good time."

While filming the first season of Outer Banks, Cline developed a real-life romance with her onscreen boyfriend Stokes. The two dated for over a year before announcing their breakup in November 2021.

Shortly after their breakup, Cline sparked romance rumors with Zack Bia after they were photographed grabbing dinner in December 2021, however, Bia later shut down dating rumors, saying they were just "hanging out."

In her Cosmopolitan cover story in February 2023, Cline disclosed that she's "happily taken," but didn't reveal the identity of her current partner. "All I know is he makes me incredibly happy," Cline said of her boyfriend. "And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered."

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Like her Outer Banks character, Madison Bailey, 24, is a native of North Carolina. She was born in Kernersville, North Carolina, and was raised in Charleston by her adoptive parents. Growing up, Bailey wanted to be a singer but eventually transitioned to acting when she was about 13 or 14.

She began her professional acting career in 2015 with roles in Mr. Mercedes and Constantine, before landing the role of Wendy Hernandez on The CW's Black Lightning in 2018. She played the role for two seasons before she was cast as Kiara on Outer Banks.

In between filming Outer Banks episodes, Bailey joined the American Horror Story franchise, playing Kelley in an episode of the show's spin-off series American Horror Stories.

Bailey, who identifies as pansexual, has been dating basketball player Mariah Linney since 2020. In addition to giving glimpses of their relationship on social media, including sweet tributes to each other on Instagram, they have also attended a number of events together since going public with their romance.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Though Jonathan Daviss, 23, isn't from North Carolina like his Outer Banks character, he did grow up in the south. The actor was raised in Conroe, Texas, where he played football in high school. After graduation, he and his family moved to California where he pursued a career in acting.

Following roles in films such as Deliverance Creek and Edge of the World, Daviss booked his breakout role as Pope on Outer Banks. Like several of his costars, Daviss has continued to work on Netflix projects, having recently starred in Do Revenge alongside Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

Though Daviss has kept his romantic life private, he has developed a close bond with his Outer Banks costars, often attending various award shows and sporting events with Stokes, Austin North and more.

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Phillip Faraone/Getty; Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Rudy Pankow, 24, helms from Ketchikan, Alaska, which he says is pretty similar to the show's main setting of the Outer Banks.

"Both are fishing, tourism towns," he told Wonderland. "The biggest difference is the temperature. It was fun to be on boats and catch people off guard when they noticed I already knew how to drive a boat and tie it up and be comfortable on the water all day."

Following high school, Pankow actually considered going to culinary school but changed his career route after staying in L.A. with friends and attending an acting class. "I knew it was the route I was suppose to take," he told Wonderland.

After doing a handful of short films and making appearances on shows such as The Politician and Solved, Pankow booked JJ on Outer Banks, which, like many of his cast members, has been his breakout role.

Also like several of his costars, Pankow found love on the set of the hit Netflix series. He's currently dating Elaine Siemek, who works behind the scenes as an assistant to showrunner Jonas Pate.

Austin North as Topper

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Before starring as Sarah Cameron's ex-boyfriend Topper from the rival Kook group, Austin North, 26, was a Disney Channel star. One of his first acting roles was on the Disney XD series Kickin' It in 2011 but he's best known for his role as Logan Watson on the Disney Channel series I Didn't Do It.

Additionally, he has had roles on shows such as Jessie and All Night before booking Netflix's Outer Banks.

On the personal front, he previously dated Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson, however, they split in 2018 after four months of dating. North doesn't share much about his romantic life, but he does often post photos of him hanging out with his costars as well as fellow Disney Channel alum Dylan Sprouse.

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Phillip Faraone/Getty; Netflix

Helming from Hickory, North Carolina, Drew Starkey, 29, studied at Western Carolina University in their Stage and Screen program. Following graduation in 2016, he decided to move to Atlanta to pursue a career in acting.

Following roles in Love, Simon, Ozark and Scream: Resurrection, Starkey was cast as Sarah Cameron's abrasive brother Rafe Cameron on Outer Banks.

Since then, he has kept busy booking various TV and film roles. In 2022, he starred in Hulu's Hellraiser reboot alongside Odessa A'zion and had a recurring role on the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt.

Additionally, he is set to star in the Netflix romantic comedy The Other Zoey alongside Josephine Langford and Archie Renaux, which was recently filmed in North Carolina.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

After joining the cast in season 2, Carlacia Grant was upped to a series regular in season 3. She told Sheen magazine that she got her start in the industry doing plays and pageants, before discovering her passion for acting at the age of 13.

"My parents, being West Indian, never considered being an actor a real career at first. Finally, my mom caved in after constantly begging her, she agreed to help me do it. We had a lot of challenges along the way but it eventually worked out," she told Sheen magazine.

She made her TV debut in History Channel's Roots remake in 2016 before appearing in a handful of other shows such as Greenleaf and The Resident. However, Outer Banks marks her first starring role.

"The fan base is just so intense," Grant told Elle of joining the cast. "Even to get the response Cleo was getting before the show came out...Yeah, it's a really, really, really big job."

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Jason Kempin/Getty; Netflix

Though Charles Esten, 57, is well known for his dramatic roles nowadays, he first got his start in comedy. In the '90s, he was a recurring cast member of the hit improvisational series Whose Line Is It Anyway? led by Drew Carey.

Following guest appearances on shows such as Married... with Children, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and The Office, Esten received critical acclaim for his role on Nashville opposite Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, which ran from 2012 to 2018.

Esten has now gained a whole new following with his role as Ward Cameron, the father of Sarah and Rafe. Speaking with PEOPLE at the season 3 premiere, the actor opened up about the close friendships he's made with his costars — and whether he feels like a fatherly figure to them.

"I'm not sure it's father, more uncle, maybe really old big brother," he said. "They're very kind and they listen to some things and they're very kind about what they say about any lessons that the old guy has ever taught them just from being on the set together."

As for his personal life, Esten is married to his college sweetheart, Patty Hanson Puskar, with whom he shares three children.