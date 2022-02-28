Netflix announced that Outer Banks would be back for a third season in December

Outer Banks Begins Production on Season 3: 'Time to Get in a Pogue State of Mind'

Calling all Pogues!

On Monday, Netflix announced production is underway on season 3 of its hit show Outer Banks.

The streaming service shared a series of photos of the cast, including stars Madeline Cline and Chase Stokes. In one photo, the pair — who star as love interests Sarah Cameron and John B. Routledge — are seen holding hands as they walk in a field with the rest of the cast.

"Time to get in a pogue state of mind... Outer Banks Season 3 is officially in production," the company captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Netflix added on Instagram, "Wouldn't wanna be stranded with anyone else. OBX3 is now in production 🤙"

The cast of Outer Banks was also celebrating the start of production on social media on Tuesday.

"Welcome back (:" Stokes posted on Instagram alongside the same photos shared by Netflix.

OUTER BANKS (L to R) CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON in episode 204 of OUTER BANKS Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

"OBX3 is en route baby 🌴" Madison Bailey shared on Instagram.

Director Valerie Weiss also teased the return of Outer Banks on social media earlier this month, sharing a photo of herself posing with the cast and crew on location.

"Big love to my @obx family as they begin shooting Season 3 tomorrow," she wrote at the time. "See ya'll soon! ❤️❤️❤️ #outerbanks #season3 @netflixfilm"

"All the way from Poguelandia, I've got incoming news," said Stokes. "Season 3 baby! We're coming back, season 3."

"Back like we never left," added Bailey.

Last month, Cline addressed rumors that she would be leaving Outer Banks after season three.

"Hi so I'm getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx," Cline, 24, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. "I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job and there's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it."

She continued, "Not everything you read on the internet is true."

Speculation about Cline's future on Outer Banks began after her off-screen split with Stokes.

PEOPLE confirmed last November that Cline and Stokes were "no longer together" after one year of dating.

Set in the Outer Banks islands off the coast of North Carolina, the show follows a group of four friends who stumble upon a treasure map — and with it, a bunch of alarming small-town secrets.

Outer Banks Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

The show became an instant hit when season 1 premiered in April 2020 and kept its momentum going throughout season 2, which hit the streaming service in July 2021.