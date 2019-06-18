OutDaughtered Stars Find 'Astronomical' Mold Problem in Quints' Bedroom After Daughter Gets Sick

A scary home issue is coming up on OutDaughtered.

On last week’s season premiere, Danielle and Adam Busby — parents to 4-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel and 8-year-old daughter Blayke — found out there were high levels of mold in the upstairs playroom and one of the quints’ bedrooms. The discovery came after they had to rush Ava, who was having trouble breathing, to the doctor.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, the couple meets with a mold inspector, Linda, and finds out how serious the problem actually is.

“The results are terrifying,” Danielle says. “The whole upstairs seems to be covered with mold and it’s really bad in Ava and Olivia’s room, so my stomach is turning over because the numbers are like, astronomical.”

Linda informs them the babies are “sleeping in there with 19,000 spores.”

“That is hour after hour, night after night exposure,” she points out. “That’s a big problem.”

“I told you I had a bad feeling about this,” Danielle tells her husband.

“So now what?” Adam asks.

Linda says she thinks the problem can be fixed, but “emergency steps” have to be taken immediately.

“All of the clothing can be washed. Pillows will need to be discarded. Mattresses need to be discarded,” she says. “And then you need a full-blown mold remediation contractor to come in and HEPA vacuum everything, clean everything. It’s a big process. If the tests pass, then you can live in it. We don’t know for sure, but it may be fine.”

“It’s predominantly upstairs. I know that you can’t just pack up all these kids and walk out today, so the kids can sleep downstairs,” she continues. “That’s okay, until you dramatically reduce what’s in the air upstairs.”

Danielle is understandably alarmed.

“I understand that Linda is saying we’ve got to try to get this place cleaned. Well, I don’t know,” she says. “I don’t know if that’s going to be good enough.”

“Who knows how long we’ve been living in it?” Adam says. “We need to do whatever we can to get it out of our house.”

“Blayke has always had this dry cough and what if that’s a factor of this?” Danielle wonders. “Basically, everybody needs to get tested. All of them need to get tested. It’s really starting to worry me that all these girls are getting sick. It’s really scary.”

Adam tries to comfort his wife by saying they’ll “take it a day at a time,” but she’s not having it.

“That’s not good enough, Adam,” Danielle says. “It’s not good enough because I don’t want to be in this house.”

