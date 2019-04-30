OutDaughtered and Sweet Home Sextuplets Are Coming Back — and the Babies Are 'Testing Boundaries'

The babies are back!

Fans have watched as Adam and Danielle Busby and Eric and Courtney Waldrop have respectively juggled their mega-families on OutDaughtered and Sweet Home Sextuplets — and now, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that both shows are returning to TLC’s Tuesday lineup.

Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets will premiere Tuesday, May 28 and season 4 of OutDaughtered will premiere Tuesday, June 11.

In an exclusive supertease (above), the Busbys once again have their hands full with America’s first all-female quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel, now 4.

“This year has just been so fun because our kids are hilarious,” says Danielle.

“Their little imaginations are going,” adds Adam. “They soak up so much.”

But inevitably, with quints come chaos.

“Lately, the girls have been testing boundaries to see what they can get away with,” Adam admits.

And there’s a new development coming between the two, who are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Blayke: Adam’s new job offer in Dallas.

“I want this for you, but I don’t want this for us,” says Danielle, who doesn’t want to leave Houston. “We can’t seem to get on the same page and I just don’t know how much more I can take of this.”

The Busbys aren’t the only ones with a full house: As Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag turn 1, the Waldrops can barely make it to bedtime. (Not to mention, they’re also juggling the sextuplets’ older brothers Saylor, Wales and Bridge.)

“Why do they have so much energy at night? You would think they’d be exhausted,” says mom Courtney in an exclusive Sweet Home Sextuplets supertease (below). “I mean, I’m exhausted.”

“You have to keep your head on a swivel,” explains dad Eric. “Even though we keep them in the baby room 90 percent of the time, you constantly have to be looking. I mean, they’re everywhere.”

“On days like this when it is just crazy and exhausting, I sometimes just want to run out the door,” Courtney says with a laugh.

“If you’re going, I’m going with you,” Eric jokes.

Sweet Home Sextuplets premieres May 28 at 10 p.m. ET and OutDaughtered premieres June 11 at 9 p.m. ET, both on TLC.