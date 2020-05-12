OutDaughtered and Sweet Home Sextuplets Returning as the Busbys Self-Film During Coronavirus

Both shows will debut new seasons on TLC in June

Two beloved baby-centric shows are returning to TLC.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that OutDaughtered and Sweet Home Sextuplets will rejoin the network's Tuesday lineup next month. Season 5 of OutDaughtered premieres June 2, followed by the season 3 premiere of Sweet Home Sextuplets on June 16.

OutDaughtered follows Adam and Danielle Busby, their 9-year-old daughter Blayke and their 5-year-old all-girl quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel.

Image zoom Danielle Busby/Instagram

This season will take an unprecedented turn with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. As the camera crews fall away, the couple is forced to make difficult decisions for their girls all while self-filming their new normal. Quarantining with quints is a challenge that no parent can ever be fully prepared for, and plans for birthdays, Easter holiday and a potential eye procedure for Hazel begin to unravel while the family shifts to homeschooling.

As Texas ramps up its safety measures with a stay-at-home order, the final episode of the season takes place using completely self-shot footage of the Busby family while the reality of quarantine and social distancing sets in.

Sweet Home Sextuplets stars Eric and Courtney Waldrop and their sextuplets Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag, as well as sons Saylor, Wales and Bridge.

Image zoom COURTNEY WALDROP/Instagram

This season, big changes are afoot for the Waldrops as their home renovations get underway. The family of 11 considers moving into a 1,500 square-foot mobile home during the process — a substantially smaller space for the supersized family, and potty training six babies on portable potties is no small feat.

Plus, with money a little tight during the renovations, the family decides to hold one birthday extravaganza for all nine kids, since their birthdays all fall within a month of each other. But will Courtney and Eric be able to make each child feel special if they're all sharing the spotlight?