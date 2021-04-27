"Riley was playing around and fell and hit her head on the corner of the bathtub," Danielle Busby says

One of the Busby family's six children endured a scary first-time visit to the hospital.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of OutDaughtered, Danielle Busby opens up about daughter Riley's accident that resulted in her going to the ER. After injuring herself while playing around in a bathtub, Danielle's husband, Adam Busby, takes the young one to the hospital, where she has her head stapled.

Some of the couple's daughters surround Danielle, 37, and Riley, 6, as the Busby family matriarch examines her child's head post-operation. "See that right there, the silver thing? That's a staple," Danielle tells her girls, to which Hazel replies, "Scary."

Riley then explains in a confessional what led to her health scare. "It's not good to dance in mom and daddy's bathroom," she says. "I made a hole in my head. [I] got to have a staple. No more dancing in bathtubs for me."

Danielle then asks Riley to "tell everyone what happened" to her. Her little one begins, "Well, when I was dancing, I fell and I got a boo-boo, and I had to go to the hospital."

In a separate confessional, Danielle notes that this marked Riley's first trip to the ER. "Riley was playing around and fell and hit her head on the corner of the bathtub. After we realized there was a big gash on her head, Adam offered to take her while I stayed home with the other girls," she says. "I didn't think much of it until [Adam] sent me a picture of Riley laying on the table with a tear in her face. It was devastating to see."

As Danielle asks the recovering quintuplet whether she was "scared" or "cried," Riley replies "yes" to both questions. "Daddy sent mommy a picture," Danielle tells Riley. "It made me cry."

Danielle says that Riley's accident and subsequent ER trip made for a "stressful night" for the Busby family. When Riley is asked about why she chose to dance around her parents' bathroom, she shares with the group that she "wanted to show Hazel and Parker a show" but she "fell" during the process.

"I mean, six kids and this is our first ER visit," Danielle notes in her confessional interview. "It's pretty good."

Danielle and Adam, 38, have been married since 2006. Together, the reality TV stars share six daughters: Blayke, 10, and 6-year-old quintuplets Riley, Hazel, Parker, Ava and Olivia.

The Busby family has had their fair share of health scares over the months. Since November 2020, Danielle has been battling a mysterious illness that has led to her being hospitalized twice.

Earlier this year, Danielle told PEOPLE that "it's an uphill journey of trying to discover some type of possible autoimmune disease."

"[My] symptoms are so random and so extreme on certain days and like, a little bit more calm or relaxed on other days," she continued. "I've definitely been on a journey of trying to figure out what's going on and what's wrong and seen multiple doctors. At this point, we've outweighed a lot of things and have had struggles with some things, but still no answers."