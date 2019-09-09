OutDaughtered Is Back! Adam & Danielle Busby Attempt to Potty Train Their 4-Year-Old Quintuplets

It’s birthday season in the Busby household.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that OutDaughtered will return with new episodes Oct. 1 on TLC — and according to a sneak peek at this season, Adam and Danielle Busby have their hands more full than ever as their eldest daughter Blayke turns 8 and the quintuplets turn 4.

“It’s like we’re living in a four-nado,” Adam jokes as footage rolls of the couple hilariously attempting to potty train their girls. Also on tap this season is a trip to the dude ranch and a potential new puppy, but it’s not all fun and games; the trailer also teases tension at home over Adam’s sudden work trip to Dallas.

“She did know that this was coming,” he insists. “I mean, it’s only for a few days. I have no clue why she’s so upset.”

“Why am I being vilified for trying to provide for my family?” he asks his wife in the next scene.

“Because you don’t want to do what I do, and I do everything around the house,” Danielle says.

“Apparently you’re not doing a very good job,” Adam fires back.

Last but not least, the couple has an important decision to make as one of the quints, Riley, is presented with the option to skip ahead to kindergarten before the rest of her sisters.

“Riley is way too smart for her own good, especially with her being so strong-willed,” Adam admits. “That’s a scary combination.”

OutDaughtered returns with a special two-hour premiere on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.