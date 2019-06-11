OutDaughtered: 'Terrified' Mom Rushes 3-Year-Old Daughter Having Trouble Breathing to the Doctor

The Busbys experience a medical scare on Tuesday’s season premiere of OutDaughtered.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, mom Danielle rushes one of her quintuplets, Ava, to the doctor after the 3-year-old starts having trouble breathing.

“Danielle rushed Ava off to the doctor after we heard her wheezing this morning and while I’m worried, I have to stay calm until she calls me with an update,” her husband Adam says. “So in the meantime, I’m just going to try and get some work done.”

But Adam’s plans to work from home are promptly interrupted by the rest of the quints (Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel), who are wreaking havoc in just about every room in the house.

“One of the reasons I decided to work from home is so I could spend more time with my kids. But now that they’re 3½, these girls are way, way, way worse than I could even have imagined,” he admits. “They’re terrible at sharing and they’re really super dramatic about it — like little birds chirping all day long, wanting attention.”

Finally, he gets a FaceTime from Danielle and Ava, who are still at the doctor’s office. Danielle informs him that their little girl has somehow contracted “a virus that’s affecting the upper airway in her throat … so that’s why she sounds like she swallowed a cat.”

“Her airway is closing up and that’s terrifying,” Danielle says. “We’re going to give her a steroid and Dr. Kimble said we need to let it sit for about an hour. This is my little 3-year-old child and she is a bit scared, but we have to do it. We have to make sure that everything is okay, and if she’s not sounding better then we’ll have to go to the hospital.”

“[The doctor] said that [Ava] has to sound better for her to feel comfortable with her leaving,” she continues. “You’re just going to have to adjust your work schedule today.”

OutDaughtered premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.