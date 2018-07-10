There’s a quintuplet on the loose!

Adam and Danielle Busby have their hands full with their all-girl quints Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate — and in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s season premiere of OutDaughtered, bedtime proves to be one of their biggest challenges yet.

“Before, an entire afternoon at the zoo would have totally tired these girls out for a whole week,” says Danielle. “But now, all it does is charge their batteries! We used to have witching hour. Now we have which-parent-is-going-to-crack-first hour.”

“Our newest struggle is Olivia has figured out how to climb out of her crib,” explains Adam. “She’s only done it a few times so far and luckily, she’s the only quint that’s doing it.”

“She’s definitely trying to be funny about it and get attention,” adds Danielle.

Adam tucks his “little escape artist” into bed and closes the door behind him while Danielle and her mom keep an eye on the baby monitor. And sure enough, within seconds, Olivia somehow hoists herself herself over the crib and shimmies down to the ground. Adam dashes back inside to retrieve her, safely tucking her back in.

“When they’re in their cribs, that’s like, the one time that you know that they’re going to be in that spot and stay in that spot,” says Danielle. “But not so much with little Houdini up there!”

“What the heck are we going to do now?” says Adam. “It’s only a matter of time before they’re all going to be doing this.”

“If we get rid of their cribs now, there will be no sleeping in this house for anybody,” warns Danielle. “I’m not ready for no cribs!”

The two-hour season premiere of OutDaughtered airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.