After months of patience, the wait is finally over for Hazel Busby.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of OutDaughtered, the kindergartner has an appointment with her eye doctor, Dr. Megan — her first visit after 10 long months of waiting to secure an in-person checkup amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I like going to see Dr. Megan," Hazel says in a confessional. "But I get nervous. I don't know why."

Hazel was born with an eye condition called congenital nystagmus, which is "an involuntary eye flutter," dad Adam Busby previously explained.

When Hazel was 1, she underwent eye surgery to help "correct the placement of where her eye goes to focus better, so she doesn't have to turn her neck," Danielle Busby said in 2017.

Recently, mom of six Danielle — she shares 5-year-old quintuplets Hazel, Ava, Olivia, Riley and Parker, as well as 9-year-old daughter Blayke, with Adam — says Hazel's "right eye, I feel like, is crossing in," she tells Dr. Megan.

"But she's definitely getting more comfortable with a little bit more of that head turn," continues Danielle, 37. "She's getting a lot more regular, I would say with it."

At the appointment, Dr. Megan checks Hazel's eyes, asking the little girl to explain things she sees.

"Trying to see if I can force her to really have to focus hard to see if I can bring that out. 'Cause she fights the face turn for me now," Dr. Megan tells Danielle and Adam.

"She's so aware of it now. So I was trying to kinda trick her into it. But you're too smart," she says to Hazel.

As Hazel has gotten older, "she can definitely understand these eye appointment visits a little bit more," Adam tells the cameras. "Each time that she goes, she gets a feel for it and like, knows what Dr. Megan's looking for."

"I swear it's every eye visit, she's like, 'I'm going to trick you,'" says Danielle.

Being the adorable trickster that she is, though, "it just makes getting an accurate diagnosis way more difficult," says Adam, 38.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the current season, Adam and Danielle opened up about Hazel's vision, explaining that she sometimes wears an eye patch to help strengthen her left eye.

"What you'll see in the season is, [because of] coronavirus, we weren't able to see her doctor for like, 10 months. And we usually see Dr. Megan every four to five months as routine checkups," Danielle said. "So this year, and especially what you see in the season, is it just got interesting because we did a Zoom call and then finally being able to go see her face-to-face for an actual appointment."

Presently, Hazel is "still wearing her same old little glasses, new prescription here and there, but so far so good," Danielle continued.