OutDaughtered's Hazel Busby, 5, Adorably Reunites with Her 'Boyfriend' in Sneak Peek
Hazel is one of Adam and Danielle Busby’s 5-year-old quintuplets
OutDaughtered's Hazel Busby has reunited with her "boyfriend" — but it didn't go exactly as planned.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of the TLC show, parents Adam and Danielle Busby have a plumber come over to install an outdoor sink while their kitchen is being remodeled, and the plumber is also the father of 5-year-old Hazel's boyfriend, Graham.
"The plumber just happens to be Hazel's boyfriend's dad and she's been looking forward to this all week," says Adam, 38.
"Graham's been her man the past two years, and all the girls pick on Hazel a little bit like, 'Hazel's got a boyfriend' but she totally owns it," Danielle, 37, adds. "We're in trouble."
In the clip, Hazel waits for Graham and swims with her fellow quintuplets — Ava, Olivia, Parker and Riley — and her big sister Blayke, 9. Upon his arrival, Graham runs towards Hazel with open arms, but she isn't so receptive to his warm welcome.
"I missed you, Hazel!" he repeats twice as she shyly tucks herself into her mom's side.
"Hazel is being shy but I don't blame her," Danielle tells the cameras. "I mean, she hasn't seen him in months and to a kid that's like a lifetime."
Eventually, though, Hazel warms up to her classmate, shouting "Hey Graham!" as she jumps towards him in the pool.
Elsewhere in the clip, Adam discusses the family's upcoming road trip, meant to help them get away from the ongoing construction.
"When Danielle first told me about the RV trip, it was a no brainer to me," he says. "We could escape the chaos of the construction and get the heck out of the city. Plus, this is something that we've always wanted to try and I think the quints can handle it."
OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.
