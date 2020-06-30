OutDaughtered Finale: Busby Quintuplets Celebrate 5th Birthday at Home amid Coronavirus Lockdown

"You want to give your kids the world, and right now, we can give them a cupcake," says mom Danielle Busby in a sneak peek

Tuesday's season finale of OutDaughtered will take fans inside the Busby household during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

The episode, entirely self-filmed by Adam and Danielle Busby, chronicles the family's experience under Texas' stay-at-home order. The crisis coincided with their daughter Blayke's 9th birthday and their all-girl quintuplets' 5th birthday, forcing the couple to cancel their party plans and celebrate at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Danielle sits down with Blayke and quints Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel to explain the situation.

"I know this isn't how we envisioned celebrating our birthday, but I promise we'll do something when we're allowed to go outside and have a party and have a bunch of people over," she says. "Okay? But for now, we've got cupcakes and ice cream!"

Image zoom

In a self-taped confessional, Danielle reveals that all the supplies she ordered at the last minute never came.

"Just as I feared, all the stuff I ordered — the birthday decorations, I ordered stuff to do this fun relay race, and none of it came in. None of it," she says with a sigh. "So we don't have any of it for the party, and it's hard. It sucks."

The couple does their best to mark the girls' special day, enjoying sweet treats and FaceTiming with family and friends — but Danielle can't help but feel disappointed.

"Having to take this big day and just make it so small, it's just different," she says. "Because you want to give your kids the world, and right now, we can give them a cupcake."

The OutDaughtered season finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.