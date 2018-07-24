Older Sister Struggles to Deal with 'Wild and Crazy' Quintuplet Siblings on OutDaughtered

Blayke needs a break.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of OutDaughtered, Adam and Danielle Busby‘s 7-year-old daughter gets frustrated when her 3-year-old quintuplet sisters trash her playroom.

“It’s nice that the quints are a little bit older and I can kind of leave them to play for a little bit, 15 minutes or so, with Blayke — so I can try to get things done at the house,” says Danielle. “It doesn’t always go smoothly, but it’s better than nothing.”

While Mom and Dad are downstairs, Blayke opens up a pretend “salon” to do the quints’ hair and makeup — but within minutes, the girls are wreaking havoc.

“Blayke loves her sisters, but honestly, she can only take them for so long before she hits her breaking point,” says Danielle. “And that’s when we have to step in.”

When Adam and Danielle head upstairs to check on the situation, Blayke complains that her sister “just made a mess in my room.”

“Was it fun at least?” asks Danielle.

“The babies had fun, but I didn’t,” says Blayke. “They’re making a mess in my game room. They weren’t staying still!”

Later, Adam admits he feels sorry for his eldest daughter.

“Poor Blayke,” he says. “I mean, what she has to put up with sometimes…”

“I feel bad for her having to deal with how wild and crazy the quints are right now,” says Danielle. “She has to be stressed. I’m glad that we’re putting her in gymnastics and kind of letting her have her own thing, even if it’s just an hour, to just focus on her. It’ll be good for her. She’s definitely earned it.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.