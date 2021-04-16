"I accept that my body will never [be] what it was before kids," the mother of six wrote

Danielle Busby recognizes that her body has changed after welcoming six children — and she's perfectly okay with that.

Earlier this week, the OutDaughtered star shared a candid Instagram post about accepting her postpartum body. Busby's message was accompanied by two photos, one of which featured her pulling at her stomach.

"Guess what Mamas? We all have our own 'I don't like this about my body' especially after having kids," the 37-year-old wrote alongside photos of herself posing in workout gear. "SOOOO can us Mamas just accept it and let THAT be OK?? My 'postpartum markers' are my memories … my memories of how it took me years to get pregnancy [sic], to then miraculously becoming a mom of 6. I accept that my body will never [be] what it was before kids, BUT I will still try my best to dedicate time to bettering my body for my health."

Busby encouraged her followers to "love" their body "no matter what it looks like or how it changes." She added, "The best you, is the healthiest you … no matter the extra skin, new scars or extra weight."

During an Instagram Live Q&A in January, Busby weighed in on fan speculation regarding whether she underwent a tummy tuck procedure. Though she denied getting the surgery, she noted that she "would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one."

"I know the 'after' body challenges our body faces after going through pregnancy," she continued. "So if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means … you do you."

Busby's health has made headlines in recent months as she's been battling a mystery illness, which resulted in her first being hospitalized last November and again in January. Speaking to PEOPLE in February, she noted that "it's an uphill journey of trying to discover some type of possible autoimmune disease."

"[My] symptoms are so random and so extreme on certain days and like, a little bit more calm or relaxed on other days," she said at the time. "I've definitely been on a journey of trying to figure out what's going on and what's wrong and seen multiple doctors. At this point, we've outweighed a lot of things and have had struggles with some things, but still no answers."

The reality star has been married to Adam Busby since 2006. The TLC couple welcomed their first child, 10-year-old daughter Blayke, in 2011. Four years later, they welcomed their now-6-year-old quintuplets: Hazel, Riley, Parker, Ava and Olivia.

Last month, the twosome opened up about whether they intend to have more kids down the road.

"We'd never fully closed the door on an adoption," Adam, 38, told Entertainment Tonight on March 30. "If, like, something came our way and pressed on our heart, that we needed to help, we never closed the door on that. But as far as having kids of our own, it's pretty much impossible at this point."