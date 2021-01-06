"Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors," wrote Adam Busby

OutDaughtered 's Danielle Busby in Hospital for 'Invasive Test' as She Struggles with Mystery Illness

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby and her husband Adam are praying for answers about her mysterious health issue.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old mother of six was hospitalized and underwent an "invasive test" with the hope that "it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors," her husband Adam announced on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of his wife in a hospital bed and wearing a face mask, Adam wrote, "Today is the day of @dbusby ‘s most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors."

"This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment," he continued. "Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation."

Adam concluded by asking fans to pray for Danielle. "Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable. #itsabuzzworld #outdaughtered."

Image zoom Danielle Busby | Credit: Adam Busby/instagram

Hours later, the family patriarch thanked his followers for their support. "Thank you everyone for all of the prayers, comments and messages today. The prayers were definitely felt," he wrote on his Instagram Story and tagged Danielle, who re-shared the post on her account.

Her hospitalization comes more than a month after she was admitted to the emergency room, where doctors ran tests "for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs."

Image zoom Adam Busby's Instagram Story | Credit: Adam Busby/instagram

"Crazy how fast your day can turn... if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby," Adam wrote alongside a Nov. 15 hospital photo of Danielle. "Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today. #itsabuzzworld."

The TLC stars are parents to 9-year-old daughter Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel.

Her post-New Year's testing at the hospital comes after Danielle reportedly shared a recent health update with her Instagram followers.

"Ever since I ended up in the emergency room back in November, I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what's going on with me. I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing. Lots of test have been done for both doctors .. some results have come back ok, and some ... not so much," she wrote on her Instagram Story, as seen in screenshots captured by In Touch and posted on Monday.

Image zoom Danielle and Adam Busby with their daughters | Credit: Adam Busby/instagram

"So today ... I'm doing pre op for a more intense test for tomorrow," she continued. "I share this to share ... but honestly nervous about sharing too much [because] I don't think I can handle peoples 'input.' "

She said that she is "taking one day at a time and when I know more about what's going on and feel comfortable sharing, I will. I see a huge value in sharing stories but as for me right now, I just need some space to process before sharing."

Danielle concluded: "So today, I share to ask for prayers."

To celebrate his wife's birthday in December, Adam posted a sweet photo of Danielle and her daughters in the great outdoors. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! She’s my rock and my MUCH better half," he wrote on Instagram. "37 years looks good on you babe! @dbusby."

Also sharing a photo on Dec. 23 in celebration of her special day, Danielle gave a "cheers" to her next year of life.