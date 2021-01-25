OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Denies Getting a Tummy Tuck After Welcoming Quintuplets

"This question I get a lot," the TLC star said about being asked if she has gone under the knife

Danielle Busby is keeping it real with her fans.

During an Instagram Live Q&A on Thursday, the OutDaughtered star answered some questions from her followers, including her addressing whether or not she had a tummy tuck following the birth of her quintuplets in 2015.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When an account holder asked if she had gotten the cosmetic procedure, Danielle, 37, denied going under the knife.

"This question I get a lot," she replied, according to a screenshot captured by In Touch. "No I have not had a tummy tuck."

Although the mother of six didn't get the surgery, she said she "would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one."

"I know the after body challenges our body faces after going through pregnancy, so if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means ... you do you," wrote Danielle.

Image zoom Adam and Danielle Busby with their daughters in 2019 | Credit: Danielle Busby/instagram

The TLC star shares six daughters with husband Adam Busby: 9-year-old Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel.

Earlier this month, Danielle was hospitalized for a mystery illness, which she thankfully did not end up needing surgery for. The Busbys first opened up about her health struggles when she was admitted to the emergency room in November.

Thanking fans for their support, she said in an Instagram post on Jan. 7 that she "went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed," she captioned a photo of herself in a doctor's office. "I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome."

"Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn't mean this is the end to my current struggles," Danielle added. "More test, lead to more doctors... but still no clear answer at the moment of what's going on."

She concluded by asking fans to respect her privacy given the situation.

"Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this," she said. "I will continue to share as more things start to unfold."

Adam, 38, also shared a brief update on his wife's journey, writing. "Another day, another dr," he captioned a black-and-white photo snapped at a doctor's office.

In July, the couple took "a little break to social distance from Texas for a few" amid the coronavirus pandemic and vacationed together at the beach.

Image zoom Adam and Danielle Busby | Credit: Danielle Busby/instagram

Sharing a snap of Danielle sitting beside him on a lounge chair at the tropical destination, Adam celebrated 14 years of marriage with his wife.