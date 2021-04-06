OutDaughtered's Danielle and Adam Busby Celebrate Blayke Turning 10: She 'Hit the Double Digits'

OutDaughtered stars Danielle and Adam Busby went all out to make their eldest daughter, Blayke, feel special on her 10th birthday.

On Monday, the TLC couple shared photos from their family's celebration on Instagram. Not only did the parents of six arrange for a massive "10" structure from PoshPop Balloons to be filled with dozens of colorful balloons, but they also let the birthday girl pick out an adorable jungle-themed cake from Cakes By Jula.

"My baby girl 🤗 Blayke 🤗 hit the #doubledigits today! The BIG 🔟‼️ I can not believe we are already at 10," Danielle, 37, wrote alongside photos from the occasion. "What an amazing blessing this little lady has been to our lives. Her smile makes my heart full of joy! Love you most BB!! 🥳🥰."

Adam, for his part, honored their child by sharing pics of Blayke from when she was a baby. "I can't even put into words how proud I am to be your daddy," the 38-year-old captioned his post. "You are my first baby. You made me a daddy. Happy 10th Birthday Blaykers. #itsabuzzworld #outdaughtered."

He later posted a snap of Blayke blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, writing, "The big 1️⃣0️⃣‼️Ended the day with family, presents and CAKE! #itsabuzzworld."

"I had a hysterectomy a year and a half ago," Danielle told Entertainment Tonight last month. "There's no more, but if we ever want a little boy around, we just go grab those two little nephews of ours, then we have them for a day, and we're like, 'That's enough.'"

Adam noted that the couple "never fully closed the door on an adoption" down the road, adding, "If, like, something came our way and pressed on our heart, that we needed to help, we never closed the door on that. But as far as having kids of our own, it's pretty much impossible at this point."

Danielle and Adam have been married since 2006. In February, the busy parents told PEOPLE what has helped to keep their nearly 15-year marriage going strong.

"We realized you have to schedule time for yourselves. And honestly, it took putting date nights on the schedule," Adam said at the time. "So every week we get out of the house and get away and just focus on us. That's our time to talk and stuff like that."