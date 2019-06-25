OutDaughtered Mom 'Desperate' to Find Temporary Home That Fits the Quintuplets After Mold Issue

The Busbys need a new place to live — immediately.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of OutDaughtered, Danielle Busby and her mom Michelle tour a temporary house after discovering a “terrifying” mold problem in their permanent home. But unsurprisingly, it’s no easy task finding something that can fit her and husband Adam‘s 4-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel, plus 8-year-old daughter Blayke.

“Mom’s been showing us houses almost every day. At this point, I’m just getting desperate,” says Danielle. “I just want to find something that we can make work.”

“I’ve been looking and searching and you know, it’s hard,” says Michelle. “It’s hard to find something that can sleep all of your family.”

While the house they’re considering has less square footage than what they currently have, with just three bedrooms instead of five, Danielle is ready to do whatever it takes to make it work — even if that means finding a way to bathe the quints in a shower, instead of a tub.

“If we need to compromise and go down to three bedrooms, whatever,” she says. “It’s only six months and I don’t think we have the option to be picky right now.”

“I really wish we could find a house that has everything we need in it, but with every day that passes, I just know that the mold is going to build back up,” she adds. “So if it means we need to shower the kids for six months, so be it. Hopefully the quints will cooperate.”

And as if the situation wasn’t already stressful enough, Danielle has to deal with the quints wreaking havoc during the tour, climbing all over the furniture.

“The quints definitely are not helping my stress level right now,” she admits. “I’m trying to focus on the positives in this house because Mom doesn’t have any more houses to show us after this one. This might be our last shot.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.