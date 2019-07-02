OutDaughtered Stars Move Into New Home After Mold Issue — How Will the Quintuplets Adjust?

The Busbys are on the move.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of OutDaughtered, Danielle and Adam Busby begin packing up their belongings as they prepare to move into a temporary new home while their current house gets treated for mold.

“It’s moving day,” Adam says. “Normally, we would be unpacking Christmas decorations this time of year, but instead, we’re packing up our house so we can move out for six months — if the girls let us.” (The two have their hands full with 4-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel, plus 8-year-old daughter Blayke.)

“We have so much to do,” Danielle adds. “It’s just a ridiculous amount of stuff. This is going to take forever.”

And not only do they have to wrangle the quints while they pack up, but saying goodbye to their longtime family home proves to be more emotional than they expected.

“I mean, this is the only house the girls have ever known and it’s kind of sad,” Danielle says. “I feel like we’re leaving a family member behind. But this is what we’ve got to do to keep our family safe and out of danger. … It’s been an uphill battle but it does feel like we’re almost on the other side.”

“Anytime we go anywhere near, I know that I don’t transition and sleep well,” she adds. “It takes me a while. I just wonder how they’re going to do.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.