OutDaughtered Stars 'Don't Even Recognize' Their Home During Mold Treatment: 'Looks Horrible'

Danielle and Adam Busby’s world was turned upside down when they discovered an “astronomical” mold problem in their longtime home — and the issue isn’t resolved just yet.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s season finale of OutDaughtered, the couple stops by their house with 8-year-old daughter Blayke to check on how the mold treatment is progressing.

“It’s crazy to look back to when we first discovered the mold in our house,” says Danielle. “Man, it has changed our whole world.”

When they walk into the house, they’re shocked to find rooms filled with scaffolding, ceilings ripped out and holes in the floor.

“Oh my God,” says Danielle. “This is insane. They’re cutting out parts of the house that we didn’t even know were infected.”

“This place looks horrible,” says Adam. “Our house right now is just completely unrecognizable. Everything is wrapped in plastic and taped up. I mean, they had to rip out the carpet and the baseboards.”

“I do miss this house,” Danielle adds. “This is where we raised our kids the last three years — birthday parties and Christmas, lots of memories. This is our home and I almost don’t even recognize it anymore. It really sucks.”

And there’s still so much more to be done.

“I really thought that they’d be further along by now,” Adam says. “We’ve only budgeted six months to stay in our temporary home, and now that I’ve turned down the partnership in Dallas, we can’t afford any surprises. If we get thrown off schedule, even a little bit, it could be a huge problem.”

The OutDaughtered finale airs Tuesday 9 p.m. ET on TLC. New episodes will return this fall.