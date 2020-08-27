OutDaughtered Stars Adam & Danielle Busby 'Hunkered Down' During Hurricane Laura: 'We Are Safe'

With Hurricane Laura marching north through Louisiana after making landfall just east of the Texas line overnight, OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby are hunkered down at their home in Houston.

The TLC stars, who share a 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old all-girl quintuplets, have been updating fans on their situation on Instagram. On Wednesday, Adam, 38, took viewers on a tour outside their house as they were in the process of boarding up their windows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So we've been getting a lot of messages from people asking how we're doing, if we're safe, asking about our family back home. As you can see behind me, the house is started to be boarded up," he said. "My mom and dad and grandma and little sister all came in from Lake Charles [in Louisiana], 'cause they're going to get a direct hit and it's going to be pretty catastrophic there. So our prayers are with everybody there. Hopefully you're not there and you've left."

"Since the track has moved a little bit towards Lake Charles, we decided just to stay here and we're going to ride it out here in Houston," he continued. "So we're just going to continue to board up the house. Got a generator, gas, stocked up on food and water and stuff like that."

Image zoom Adam Busby/Instagram

He also posted a picture of the couple watching the news from their living room.

"Hunkered down, roast in the oven and watching the weather channel," he wrote. "Praying that the winds die down, because Laura is going to be pretty catastrophic."

On her Instagram Story, Danielle, 36, prayed for the safety of those who decided to stay in Lake Charles.

"Within a few hours, our home town will more than likely never look the same. It is so heartbreaking," she wrote. "But I am so thankful for all our family and friends in Lake Charles who have evacuated...and who are safe. To those who have chosen to stay...I am asking, in prayer, for the lord to protect you."

Image zoom Danielle Busby/Instagram

On Thursday afternoon, she confirmed that the family was safe and sound.

"Update: Thank you everyone for your prayers, we are safe here in League City, and the storm only brought mild winds to our location (which is a huge blessing)," she wrote. "As for Lake Charles, the damage Laura has done is so devastating. We are still unsure of the state of Nana and Papa's house, but do know they are here and safe with us."

Image zoom Danielle Busby/Instagram

Laura touched down in the U.S. at 2 a.m. on Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the NHC. Within hours, it had weakened into a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds.

At least one person has died and hundreds of thousands more are without power in Texas and Louisiana. The storm — which has since been downgraded to a Category 1 — brought less flood damage than experts anticipated, but a significant amount of structural damage, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on MSNBC Thursday morning.

An advisory from the NHC issued Thursday morning said that Laura was still bringing "damaging winds and flooding rainfall" inland over western and central Louisiana, as well as a "life-threatening storm surge" along the coast.