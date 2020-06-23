OutDaughtered Sneak Peek: Watch Adam and Danielle Busby Explain Coronavirus to Their Quints
The couple shares 5-year-old all-girl quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel
When the coronavirus hit the U.S. earlier this year, parents across the country had to figure out how to explain a global pandemic to their kids.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of OutDaughtered, Adam and Danielle Busby sit down with their 9-year-old daughter Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel to try to communicate the news with them.
"There's this new germ called coronavirus," begins Danielle, 36. "And it spreads when people who are sick get by each other and they cough or they high five and germs spread."
"Or kiss?" one of the quints offers.
"Or kiss," Danielle confirms.
"Or sitting on top of each other?" another quint asks.
"Sure," Danielle says with a laugh before steering the conversation back on track.
"What this means is that we have to be super careful and we're going to have to be staying at home for a little bit of time," she says. "We can't go to our friends' house, we can't see your teachers or your friends."
"We can't go to the park, we can't go to school," she continues. "So we're going to be your teachers."
Later in the clip, Adam, 38, films daughter Hazel as she adorably attempts to explain proper hand-washing etiquette.
"You put soap on your hands and then you wash your hands like, 20 minutes," she says. (Experts recommend at least 20 seconds.)
Needless to say, both Adam and Danielle know they're in for an interesting experience when it comes to quarantining with quints.
"We've got two weeks where we know that we're going to be stuck in our house with all six kids," Danielle says. "But we also are trying to stay positive about it and just really keep above water."
Adam acknowledges with a laugh, "There's no way that's going to happen."
OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.