Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson Have Mini Dawson's Creek Reunion at Oscars 2023 After Party The former Dawson's Creek costars were spotted chatting inside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside Williams' husband Thomas Kail Published on March 13, 2023 02:26 PM Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage Michelle Willams reunited with her former Dawson's Creek costar Joshua Jackson after the 2023 Oscars. The pair were spotted chatting inside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside Williams' husband Thomas Kail. The 42-year-old actress — who played Jen Lindley on the drama series — appeared to make her way directly from the awards ceremony where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Fabelmans. For the big night, Williams was wearing white Chanel dress with a sheer overlay adorned with crystals while Jackson, 44, kept in classic black tuxedo. Happy Anniversary, Dawson's Creek! Are There Hopes of a Reunion? The Cast Weighs In Mike Coppola/Getty In January, Jackson — who starred as Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek — celebrated Williams' fifth Oscar nomination on social media. "5 Academy Award Nominations!!! Holy Moses," the Little Fires Everywhere star shared on his Instagram Story alongside a throwback photo of Williams posted by fellow Dawson's Creek alum Busy Philipps, per E! News. "I don't know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy watering hole when we were all kids," he added. "What an amazing journey you have been on. Congratulations!" James Van Der Beek Says Dawson's Creek Mom Mary-Margaret Humes Sends Him Cookies Every Birthday Jackson and Williams starred together on Dawson's Creek for the entirety of its six-season run, which spanned 1998 to 2003. The show followed Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and his friends (Williams, Jackson, Katie Holmes and Kerr Smith) as they navigated life, love and sex throughout their teen years. Warner Bros./Getty In 2021, Jackson shot down the possibility of a Friends-style reunion. "I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it's less jarring to see them now," he told The Guardian at the time. "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people." "Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair," he joked. Find Out Which Costars Michelle Williams Invites to Her Dawson's Creek Reunions Back in 2016, Williams acknowledged her character Jen Lindley's chances of appearing in any sort of reboot or revival were slim. "I died," she said on Today. "I would have to come back as a ghost — or put a lot of filters on the camera, and I'll do flashback scenes." Added Williams, "I think it's a fun thing to sort of imagine. I like imagining it. But I haven't really heard anybody say anything like actually serious about that happening." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Although a return to the Creek may not be in her future, Williams did admit that she has her own get-togethers with former costars. "We make little Dawson's Creek reunions. Sometimes I'll see Mary Beth Peil, who played my Grams, and Busy Philipps, and we have, like, little mini-reunions," she revealed. "But I guess they're sort of private!"