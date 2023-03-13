Entertainment TV Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos! The Kardashians star attended Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party following the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 13, 2023 09:36 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair Kylie Jenner is celebrating the 2023 Oscars! After the 95th annual Academy Awards aired on Sunday evening, Kylie, 25, attended Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty, which she documented on her Instagram Story. One of several behind-the-scenes clips shared from the soirée shows the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and sister Kendall Jenner holding hands and walking into the event while looking back at the camera. Kylie opted for a metallic black gown that came with a matching cape, while Kendall, 27, wore a golden mermaid dress. Another image, which was originally shared by Kendall, shows Kylie posing with Gigi Hadid, who was outfitted in a gorgeous red gown. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Kylie Jenner Instagram; Kendall Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner Says She Feels Most 'Connected' to Kim Kardashian, but Her Favorite Sister 'Changes over Time' Kylie also documented that she opted to change into more comfortable attire later in the evening, sharing a photograph on her Instagram Story of herself wearing a form-fitting black-striped gown. In one video shared, the mother of two can be seen winking at the camera in the ensemble. In another, she poses for a mirror selfie with longtime friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. Kylie Jenner. Kendall Jenner. L: Caption Kylie Jenner. PHOTO: John Shearer/WireImage R: Caption Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty One other video shared online shows Kylie and Karanikolaou, 25 — a social media model and influencer — FaceTiming Kendall, alerting her that they would meet up with her soon. Kylie later posted a photograph of her sister with her, where Kendall could be seen posing with a friend, who held a bottle of the model's 818 Tequila. RELATED VIDEO: Here's Why the Oscars Red Carpet Won't Be Red This Year — Breaking a Decades-Old Tradition Movies' biggest night was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and was televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year, his third time in the emceeing gig, and the movie with the most overall nominations was Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had 11 total nods. (It was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.) Some stars who took home awards included Brendan Fraser for Best Actor, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Best Director. Everything Everywhere All at Once, meanwhile, earned the night's most coveted award for Best Picture. Lenny Kravitz performed during the In Memoriam segment, and all five Best Original Song nominees were showcased live during the broadcast. A group of A-list stars also presented awards, including Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe and John Cho, to name a few.