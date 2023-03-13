Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos!

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the 2023 Oscars!

After the 95th annual Academy Awards aired on Sunday evening, Kylie, 25, attended Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

One of several behind-the-scenes clips shared from the soirée shows the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and sister Kendall Jenner holding hands and walking into the event while looking back at the camera.

Kylie opted for a metallic black gown that came with a matching cape, while Kendall, 27, wore a golden mermaid dress.

Another image, which was originally shared by Kendall, shows Kylie posing with Gigi Hadid, who was outfitted in a gorgeous red gown.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Kylie Jenner Instagram; Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kylie also documented that she opted to change into more comfortable attire later in the evening, sharing a photograph on her Instagram Story of herself wearing a form-fitting black-striped gown.

In one video shared, the mother of two can be seen winking at the camera in the ensemble. In another, she poses for a mirror selfie with longtime friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

Kylie Jenner. Kendall Jenner. L: Caption Kylie Jenner. PHOTO: John Shearer/WireImage R: Caption Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty

One other video shared online shows Kylie and Karanikolaou, 25 — a social media model and influencer — FaceTiming Kendall, alerting her that they would meet up with her soon.

Kylie later posted a photograph of her sister with her, where Kendall could be seen posing with a friend, who held a bottle of the model's 818 Tequila.

Movies' biggest night was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and was televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year, his third time in the emceeing gig, and the movie with the most overall nominations was Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had 11 total nods. (It was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.)

Some stars who took home awards included Brendan Fraser for Best Actor, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Best Director. Everything Everywhere All at Once, meanwhile, earned the night's most coveted award for Best Picture.

Lenny Kravitz performed during the In Memoriam segment, and all five Best Original Song nominees were showcased live during the broadcast.

A group of A-list stars also presented awards, including Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe and John Cho, to name a few.