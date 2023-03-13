Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos!

The Kardashians star attended Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party following the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 09:36 AM
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the 2023 Oscars!

After the 95th annual Academy Awards aired on Sunday evening, Kylie, 25, attended Vanity Fair's annual Oscars afterparty, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

One of several behind-the-scenes clips shared from the soirée shows the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and sister Kendall Jenner holding hands and walking into the event while looking back at the camera.

Kylie opted for a metallic black gown that came with a matching cape, while Kendall, 27, wore a golden mermaid dress.

Another image, which was originally shared by Kendall, shows Kylie posing with Gigi Hadid, who was outfitted in a gorgeous red gown.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Jenner Shares Backstage Glimpses of Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Kylie Jenner Instagram; Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kylie also documented that she opted to change into more comfortable attire later in the evening, sharing a photograph on her Instagram Story of herself wearing a form-fitting black-striped gown.

In one video shared, the mother of two can be seen winking at the camera in the ensemble. In another, she poses for a mirror selfie with longtime friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

Kylie Jenner.
Kendall Jenner.
L: Caption Kylie Jenner. PHOTO: John Shearer/WireImage
R: Caption Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty

One other video shared online shows Kylie and Karanikolaou, 25 — a social media model and influencer — FaceTiming Kendall, alerting her that they would meet up with her soon.

Kylie later posted a photograph of her sister with her, where Kendall could be seen posing with a friend, who held a bottle of the model's 818 Tequila.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's Why the Oscars Red Carpet Won't Be Red This Year — Breaking a Decades-Old Tradition

Movies' biggest night was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and was televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year, his third time in the emceeing gig, and the movie with the most overall nominations was Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had 11 total nods. (It was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.)

Some stars who took home awards included Brendan Fraser for Best Actor, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Best Director. Everything Everywhere All at Once, meanwhile, earned the night's most coveted award for Best Picture.

Lenny Kravitz performed during the In Memoriam segment, and all five Best Original Song nominees were showcased live during the broadcast.

A group of A-list stars also presented awards, including Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe and John Cho, to name a few.

Related Articles
US film producer Jonathan Wang (C) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Oscars 2023 Winners List: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps with 7 Wins Including Best Picture
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Directors Dedicate Their Oscars 2023 Win 'to All the Mommies in the World'
2023 Oscars Backstage
All the Best Backstage Photos from the 2023 Oscars
Glenn Close
Glenn Close No Longer Presenting at the 2023 Oscars After Testing Positive for COVID
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks 'Her Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' as She Wins at 2023 Oscars
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Colin Farrell Makes Rare Appearance with Son Henry, 13, at Oscars 2023 — See the Cute Photo!
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Oscar Dinner Invite That's Past Her Bedtime: 'Mommy Goes to Bed Early' 
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Diana Jenkins
Pregnant Diana Jenkins Debuts Baby Bump at Elton John Bash as 'RHOBH' Stars Hit Oscars 2023 Parties
Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Michelle Yeoh Wows in Sleeveless White Dior Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet 
Pedro Pascal Olivia Wilde
Oscars 2023 Pre-Parties: See All the Fun Photos!