Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Share Beaming Smiles in Red Carpet Outing for 2022 Oscars

The couple, who revealed in August 2020 that they got married, had quite the date night

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts are enjoying a glamorous date night.

The couple, who married in 2020, shared beaming smiles on the red carpet of the 94th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. For the outing, Nash wore a pink dress and carried a clutch that read "Wifey for Lifey."

Betts and Nash were seen in great spirits at the show, telling others they were excited to be at their first Oscars. The pair also asked for their photos to be taken on their phones and danced while walking into the event.

Nash, 52, and Betts, a singer-songwriter, first connected on social media in 2015 while Nash was still married to ex-husband Jay Tucker. After her split from Tucker, Nash's friendship with Betts took a romantic turn.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the couple made a surprise announcement on their respective Instagram accounts and revealed that they had tied the knot.

The Reno 911! and Claws star previously opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage to Betts in September 2020, describing their surprise nuptials as a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash explained at the time. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person."

"I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way," Nash told PEOPLE. "So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.