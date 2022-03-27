"It was an incredible experience," Lily James said of playing Pamela Anderson on Pam & Tommy

Lily James Says She's Done Playing Icons After Pamela Anderson: 'That Was Enough'

Lily James has no interest in portraying another real celebrity after playing Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy.

At the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, the 32-year-old actress opened up about whether she would portray another icon onscreen after Anderson.

"No, no icons. But it was an incredible experience," she told Laverne Cox on E! Live From the Red Carpet. "It was wild, such a huge challenge and Pamela's just incredible. But I'm done. That was enough.

James did, however, tease what's next for her in her booming career.

"I've got some cool stuff coming up that I'm about to start shooting," she said.

"I mean, I can't believe I'm here. This is so wild," she continued. "It's my first Oscars and I'm just looking around like, the glamour of it all. It's crazy."

Pam & Tommy premiered on Hulu in February. The limited series depicted the events that transpired after Anderson's sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan, leaked.

Previously, James spoke about the "huge responsibility" it was to tackle the role of Anderson.

"It's always such a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, particularly with Pam, she's such an icon, I really love her, and I wanted to try and do her justice and try and capture her spirit and really explore what happened at that time and how she was treated and how things have changed, or not changed," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

"We just worked so hard 'cause I was like, you can't play Pamela and not like, you know, and I obviously do not look like Pamela. So, it took a lot of work, but it meant that I was able to believe myself in the role," she continued. "When I looked at Sebastian, and I know when he looked at me, it was just so exciting, because we felt so in character and we really forgot ourselves."