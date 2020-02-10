Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Attends 2020 Oscars Afterparty with Fiancé Randall Emmett and Martin Scorsese

Date night!

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got dolled up on Sunday to attend Vanity Fair‘s 2020 Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles with her fiancé Randall Emmett.

Emmett, 48, is a producer of The Irishman, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Though the film was completely shut out, he remained in good spirits as he headed home with Kent, 29.

“I brought the best Oscar home — I’ve got her right here, my little statue!” he joked on his Instagram Story.

Kent also filmed the couple as they drove home.

“All right, I came out, I got dressed up,” she said. “I lasted one hour. Done with it! Take me to bed!”

And in a photo he posted with Kent and The Irishman director Martin Scorsese, Emmett said they had “a magical night.”

The couple also attended the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards together last month, where fans were delighted to see the former SUR hostess seated near legendary actress Meryl Streep.

Kent, who joined the cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules during season 4 in 2015, has a handful of acting credits to her own name, including a part in the upcoming film Axis Sally opposite Al Pacino.

The couple, who co-host the Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast, got engaged in September 2018 and are set to tie the knot this year on April 18.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show last year, Kent said she and Emmett plan to start a family soon after their wedding. (Emmett is already a dad to two daughters, London and Rylee, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.)

“All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” she said. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure.”

“We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start, like, right after we get married,” she added.