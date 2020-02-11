Tori Spelling Criticizes Oscars' Exclusion of 90210 Costar Luke Perry from in Memoriam Tribute

Tori Spelling is speaking out after Luke Perry was left out of the in memoriam tribute during the live telecast on Sunday.

Spelling said her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar’s exclusion reminded her of when her father, Aaron Spelling, was also excluded from the segment in 2007.

“Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam,” the 46-year-old actress tweeted. “First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019.”

The annual segment honors Hollywood notables who’ve died in the past year. Perry’s exclusion was especially notable considering he appeared in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Picture. (Parasite won the prestigious category.)

Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, also weighed in on Instagram, pointing out even more actors whose names were not included in the segment.

“Also missing from the in Memoriam is Sid Haig, Tim Conway, Michael J Pollard, Jan Michael Vincent and Cameron Boyce,” he wrote. “Not to mention the 2007 snub of the great Aaron Spelling. Got an explanation for us @theacademyawards.oscars @theoscars2020.”

Perry was hospitalized last year after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. He died five days later.

Perry’s rep announced the actor’s death in a statement at the time, saying he was “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

At the time of his death, Spelling told PEOPLE she was ” in utter shock and heartbroken.”

“I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie,” Spelling said of the late father of two, who is survived by son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18, with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

“Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known,” she adds. “I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing.”

Perry was honored during the in memoriam tributes at the 2019 Emmy Awards last September and at the 2020 SAG Awards last month.