Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite for Parents Night Out at Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are continuing to spend time together four months after their split.

The exes, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, rode in the same limousine for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday night, along with Kylie’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, shared several videos to her Instagram Story from the ride, showing Khloé, 35, and Kourtney, 40, dancing and fooling around in the limo. Kylie then panned to Scott, 27, who could be seen rolling a joint while decked out in a tan suit. On the video, the reality star wrote, “It be your own family sometimes.”

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian West and dad Caitlyn Jenner also attended the Vanity Fair afterparty and were spotted chatting, joined by Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins.

PEOPLE reported in October that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

But lately, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter. Most recently, they celebrated Stomi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

“They are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

Jenner “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis,” the source said, adding that she has “has done very well” without him.

“But they are great together,” the source added. “And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”

The exes have also said nothing but kind things about each other in interviews. “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

In her cover interview for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner said she and Scott “have such a great relationship.”

“We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her,” she said. “We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”