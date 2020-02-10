Kim Kardashian Spotted Catching Up with Caitlyn Jenner at Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 Afterparty

It’s a KarJenner family reunion!

Following the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday, Kim Kardashian West attended the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty with her husband Kanye West — and shared a sweet moment with her former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was photographed chatting with Jenner, 70, with a big smile on her face as Jenner’s close friend Sophia Hutchins stood beside the pair.

Kardashian West’s sister and Jenner’s daughter Kylie Jenner also attended the star-studded party, as did the women’s other siblings, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

In December, Kardashian West and the rest of the famous family received criticism for not being present when the former Olympian was eliminated from British reality series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. (Normally, after a contestant is eliminated they are greeted by their family and friends on set. Jenner, instead, flew home with Hutchins, 23.)

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Says She ‘Called’ Her Kids to ‘Apologize’ After I’m a Celebrity Exit Drama

Kardashian West defended herself on Twitter from the criticism, writing, “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

Her statement was also in agreement with Jenner’s son Brandon Jenner, who echoed similar sentiments regarding the situation when asked about the family’s absence by a fan.

“Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Brandon reportedly said to a fan on Instagram. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Image zoom James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

In a later interview with the Daily Mail, Jenner clarified the reason that the Kardashian-Jenner clan was not present when she departed the reality series.

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families,” she said, adding that she was “disappointed” that her famous family was criticized for being absent upon her elimination.

“After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize,” she said.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Keeping Up with Khloé Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner: A Timeline of Their Strained Relationship

And while her family was not there to immediately comfort her, her daughters Kylie, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 24, gave her a warm welcome back in America.

“Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner,” Jenner wrote on Instagram with a photo of her house decorated with balloons, including ones that say “Welcome Home.”

During her time on the show, Jenner, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, opened up to her castmates about life in Kardashian family spotlight and her transition.