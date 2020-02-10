James Corden Reveals His Dream Carpool Karaoke Guest Is Freddie Mercury on the Oscars Red Carpet

James Corden just revealed his dream Carpool Karaoke guest!

The late-night host, 41, shared on the Oscars red carpet Sunday that he would have loved to have the chance to have a car sing-a-long with Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Speaking with Lily Aldridge for ABC ahead of presenting an award with Rebel Wilson, Corden said that the rock star — who died in 1991 — would have been the “ultimate” guest.

“So one of my favorite things you do is Carpool Karaoke, and if you have anyone — besides me, of course — dead or alive to be in there with you, who would it be?” Aldridge, 34, asked.

“Oh wow,” Corden responded. “Yeah, I’ve always felt like Freddie Mercury would probably be the ultimate.”

“He’s sort of made for that kind of thing,” the Cats actor continued, adding that there are “so many people” alive that he’d still love sing with.

Image zoom James Corden, Freddie Mercury Matthew Eisman/Getty Images; George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“That would be amazing,” Aldridge said of Mercury, adding, “The glass might break in the car.”

Of course, Corden has had plenty of huge stars join him for Carpool Karaoke, including Lady Gaga, Adele, Britney Spears, Michelle Obama, and several more.

The late-night host recently cleared up rumors that he doesn’t actually drive the car during the popular segment.

“I just want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true,” he said on The Late Late Show last month.

“I am of course talking about the people saying that I don’t drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate that I’m about to say this but, fake news,” he continued.

The clarification came after Barstool Sports shared footage of Corden’s segment with Justin Bieber, in which the car they were in was being towed by a truck.

Corden said that he regularly drives the car unless the team feels it would be unsafe.

“Now I know this looks bad,” Corden said of the footage, “but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we are doing something where we think it might not be safe, like, a dance routine or a costume change, or if I’m drunk.”

Image zoom James Corden, Julia Carey David Fisher/Shutterstock

“But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just can’t stop getting lost in his eyes, ok?” he joked, adding, “Look, I’m just shocked that I’ve done something that’s upset people more than Cats.”

“I swear to you, 95 percent of the time, I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars but this is a TV show not everything is real,” Corden continued, explaining that other segments where he didn’t drive the car included Meghan Trainor, Migos, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Bieber’s third time on the show.

“Our show doesn’t tape at midnight, we tape at 5 p.m. and pretend it’s midnight,” Corden said. “It’s TV and sometimes we do stuff just for the sake of entertainment, but when it comes to Carpool — except for very rare exceptions for safety — I am driving the car and I want credit for it because I was raised driving on a completely different side of the road.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.