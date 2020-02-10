Billy Porter Recites Laura Dern's Iconic Big Little Lies Line on Oscars Red Carpet

Billy Porter channeled a bit of Renata Klein on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

While interviewing Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern during the ABC Oscars red carpet, the Pose star couldn’t help but to recite the iconic line from Dern’s character on the HBO show.

“My favorite line of the year is ‘I will not not be rich!’ ” Porter, who was wearing a golden bodice designed by Giles Deacon, gushed. “I say it all the time.”

“It really works somehow on the red carpet,” Dern, 52, said with a laugh. “You saying it in gold is really working for me.”

Dern wore a custom Armani Privé blush pink silk crepe gown, which was embellished along its V-neckline with black beads, black crystal embroidery, and black ornamental tassels. She accessorized the look with dangling diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

Earlier this year, Dern shared the memorable line — said by Dern’s character to her husband when she learns that he has lost their family’s savings — has become somewhat of a meme amongst her fans. While in the press room after accepting the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in Marriage Story, she told reporters that she hears the line “almost daily” since the Big Little Lies episode aired.

“It is amazing,” she said, before sharing a sweet anecdote about a father trying to impress his teenage daughter by reciting the line to Dern.

“It’s amazing how diverse that group is, including a very frustrated father of a teenage girl at a Forever 21 … who looked overwhelmed and tried to look hip for his daughter and screamed out the line to me,” the actress recalled. “She was so embarrassed, and I loved him for it.”

Dern is nominated for Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This is her third Oscars nod — having been nominated in the same category in 2015 for her role in Wild and for Best Actress in 1992 for her work in Rambling Rose.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.