Peter Weber and a Pottery Wheel? The Bachelor Pays Homage to Ghost in Oscars 2020 Promo

Looks like The Bachelor is about to get messy.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at ABC’s customized promo for the reality show, set to air during the 2020 Oscars telecast on Sunday, a hunk of wet clay spins around a pottery wheel. A single red rose is loosely perched inside of it, but after a few spins, it goes tumbling to the ground — all set to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody,” the classic soundtrack to the 1990 movie starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, Ghost.

And in PEOPLE’s exclusive photo from the promo, Peter Weber — in a unbuttoned shirt — can be seen entering the room where the wheel is stationed, presumably to recreate the iconic, sexy scene from the Oscar-winning film. Let your imagination run wild until Sunday, Bachelor Nation.

Image zoom ABC/Stewart Cook

When we last saw Pilot Pete, he’d sent Victoria P., Tammy, Mykenna and Sydney home, leaving six women left to fight for his roses: Hannah Ann, Kelley, Kelsey, Madison, Natasha and Victoria F.

Speaking to PEOPLE this week, he expressed regret over all of the in-fighting and catty drama that’s permeated his season.

“There was a lot of wasted time on unnecessary stuff,” he said.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.