Oscar Isaac Says He 'Was Surprised' by His Full-Frontal Nude Moment in Scenes from a Marriage

"For me, I wanted it to be balanced," Jessica Chastain said of her and costar Oscar Isaac's nude scenes in Scenes from a Marriage, as they discussed his now-infamous full-frontal moment

Oscar Isaac caused quite a stir on social media when he went full frontal in his HBO Max limited series Scenes from a Marriage.

The Golden Globe winner, 42, admitted that he was just as shocked by the scene as the fans were, as he appeared on The View Friday alongside costar and longtime friend Jessica Chastain.

"I'm feeling objectified right now. So she gets all the deep questions? What the hell is going on here?" Isaac joked when the topic came up.

"You're welcome, Twitter," the Dune star added with a laugh. "I was surprised because I didn't know that was going to happen. You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, 'OK, I'm fine with that.' But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn't notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these things like, 'It's full frontal' — I was like, 'No, what are you talking about?' And I saw it, and clear as day on the big TV there, it's there for everyone to see."

The now infamous scene occurred in episode four, which aired last week. The show's troubled spouses Jonathan (Isaac) and Mira (Chastain) had some breakup sex before signing their divorce papers. According to Chastain, fans have her to thank for the revealing scene.

"I said to Hagai [Levi] who wrote and directed the series, in the very beginning, I said, 'I'm comfortable with all the nudity but any part of my body that you show, you're going to have to show the same with Oscar,'" Chastain, 44, recounted. "So there's a shower scene that I have in episode two, and you see my body. So now you see his body. So for me, I wanted it to be balanced."

Last month, the actress and Isaac previously created another viral moment when they lit up social media with their red carpet chemistry at the Venice Film Festival, where they promoted the project, which is based on the 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name.

Chastain, who trained with Isaac at Juilliard and previously played his onscreen wife in 2014's A Most Violent Year, recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with her longtime friend again.

"Oscar I've known for 20 years. We went to college together," she said in September. "We have the same process. When I got the scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm."

Chastain added, "Prep for me, I had to see Oscar in a different way, which was complicated because these characters are best friends, and they know so much about each other. They know everything about each other, so that was easy. But then I was like, 'Okay, how am I going to switch [Oscar] in my mind? Because he's literally not Jonathan at all.' So I had to, I literally changed his name in my phone to Jonathan. I did. Because every time he texted me, I wanted it to say 'Jonathan,' so it could just remind me of the project, you know?"