Oscar Isaac Set to Star in Disney+ Moon Knight Series, Marvel Confirms

Oscar Isaac will play the lead role as Marc Spector, who becomes the embodiment of the Egyptian god Khonshu

Oscar Isaac is gearing up to be the next Marvel star!

The actor, 42, was confirmed Thursday as the lead in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight.

"'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT; - Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight," Marvel Studios tweeted Thursday, sharing a photo of the top half of Isaac's face in front of several Moon Knight comic pages.

The posters show Isaac's character, Marc Spector, who Entertainment Weekly describes as a "wealthy vigilante with dissociative identity disorder," flying around in front of both full and crescent moons.

Variety reported that Spector develops his different personalities after becoming the embodiment of the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Moon Knight will also star Ethan Hawke, Entertainment Weekly reported, with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead serving as directors and Jeremy Slater leading the writer's room.

It's not Isaac's first foray into the Marvel universe; in 2016, he appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse. The casting news is also the latest in a number of projects for the Star Wars star, including roles in Dune (which is scheduled for release in October after a COVID-19-related delay), Metal Gear Solid, and the upcoming movie about the making of The Godfather.