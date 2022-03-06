In the homemade clip, a young Oscar Isaac plays "a ninja assassin training to fight his nemesis" years before hosting Saturday Night Live

Oscar Isaac Shares Home Video of Himself Acting as a Kid During SNL Debut: 'I Took It Seriously'

Oscar Isaac took a walk down memory lane during his debut on Saturday Night Live.

The 42-year-old Dune star appeared as host on the comedy sketch series Saturday, where he joked about being an actor and how the occupation was always in the cards for him.

First detailing that he is "half Guatemalan, half Cuban — or as casting directors call that, 'ethically ambiguous'" — Isaac noted that he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ series, Moon Knight.

"It's kind of a full-circle moment since the first movie I was ever in was called The Avenger. Not The Avengers, which was a massive blockbuster. No, no, this was The Avenger, which is a movie that I wrote, directed, and starred in when I was 10 years old," he joked.

After showing clips of the home video, where Isaac plays "a ninja assassin training to fight his nemesis," the actor teased that the throwback movie is "arguably better than the real Avengers."

"And I made it for only half the budget, only $110 million," he added sarcastically. "But I took it really seriously, maybe a little too seriously."

During his first time hosting SNL, Isaac appeared in an array of sketches, including one centered around Paw Patrol, and others focusing on a fiction writing workshop and a home repair show. The actor also starred in a hilarious sketch where he wooed castmember Aidy Bryant.

Outside of SNL, Isaac has had a busy last few years, starring in movies like The Card Counter, Dune, and The Addams Family 2 in 2021 alone. In 2019, the actor played Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and on the animated Disney show, Star Wars Resistance.

Currently, Isaac stars in the new HBO series Scenes from a Marriage with Jessica Chastain, who told PEOPLE in September 2021 that the two have been friends for 20 years.

Later this month, Isaac will appear as the title character in Moon Knight, which premieres on March 30.

The Marvel Studios show follows a museum gift shop employee who says he has "a sleeping disorder" and "can't tell the difference between waking life and dreams," as seen in a trailer for the series.

Up next to host SNL is The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, who will make her debut on the sketch comedy show alongside musical guest Rosalía on March 12.