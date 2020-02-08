Actor and Comedian Orson Bean Dies at 91 After Being Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Los Angeles

Image zoom Orson Bean Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Orson Bean died in Los Angeles on Friday after being struck and killed by a car in Los Angeles. He was 91.

The veteran actor and comedian’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Friday, who said his death was being investigated as a “traffic-related” fatality, according to the Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Police Department, who have not identified Bean as the victim, said they were called about a fatal collision that took place on Venice Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.

“A pedestrian, a male in his 90s, was crossing Venice Boulevard when multiple vehicles traveling eastbound collided with him. The deceased sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire Department,” an LAPD spokesperson told PEOPLE, adding that it wasn’t a “hit and run” as the other parties remained at the scene and rendered aid. The collision is currently under investigation.

Police say the pedestrian was walking in the area when he was “clipped” by one vehicle and fell down, before being fatally struck by a second car.

“The car coming westbound did not see him and clipped him and he went down,” LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling told ABC7 Eyewitness News. “A second vehicle was coming up, was distracted by people trying to slow him down and then looked up and then a second traffic collision occurred and that one was fatal.”

A friend of the actor who witnessed the collision also told the outlet that Bean had been killed in the collision.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Image zoom Orson Bean with Tom Poston, Kitty Carlisle, and host Bud Collyer on the set of To Tell the Truth CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The collision took place outside of the Pacific Resident Theatre, friends of Bean told ABC7 Eyewitness News. They also told the outlet that at the time, Bean, who was a company member, was headed to the theater where his wife of 23 years, actress Alley Mills, was working.

Mills was best known for playing matriarch Norma Arnold on The Wonder Years.

The pair had recently starred in the world premiere of a new play at the Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica, which ended its run last week.

The Pacific Resident Theatre did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bean kicked off his decades-long career in the 1950s, when he began appearing on The Tonight Show. He went on to appear on the program over 200 times, according to the Associated Press.

The actor and comedian, who was blacklisted in the 1950s, was a frequent panelist on game show To Tell the Truth and was also a guest on Super Password and Match Game.

In the 90s, he also acted in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, playing shopkeeper Loren Bray, and more recently he has appeared on episodes of Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family, and Grace and Frankie.

He also starred in Being John Malkovich and The Equalizer 2 and has worked extensively for the stage, even receiving a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical in 1961 for his role in Subways Are for Sleeping.

He is survived by wife Mills and four children from previous marriages.