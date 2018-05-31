That's So Raven's Orlando Brown Reveals He Has a Huge Tattoo of Raven-Symoné on His Chest & Neck

Raven-Symoné‘s former That’s So Raven costar just got a giant tattoo of her face on his neck and chest.

Orlando Brown, who starred as Eddie Thomas in the Disney Channel show, showed off a brand new tattoo of the actress’ face on his neck in a video that circulated on Twitter Thursday.

Wearing a fake gold crown and holding his phone up to his chest, Brown, 30, said in the video, “You trying to get this picture. You seen this yet?”

Brown wore sunglasses that covered the majority of his face, as well as a tank top that showed off the new ink on his neck.

Orlando Brown tattoos Raven Symone's face on his chest pic.twitter.com/L8IkSLdmBB — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) May 29, 2018

Brown acted opposite the former The View cohost from 2003 to 2007 on the show which depicted Raven-Symoné as a psychic who could see the future just moments before events occurred.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While Raven-Symoné starred in a recent Disney Channel reboot of the show alongside original castmate Anneliese van der Pol, Brown did not join his former costars, nor is he set to appear in the show’s second season.

Orlando Brown and Raven-Symoné David Livingston/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Brown has had a long and complicated history with the law. In April, the actor was arrested in Las Vegas for an outstanding warrant, according to TMZ who reported the news at the time.

Brown was brought back to Los Angeles County, where a judge issued a warrant for him after he failed to appear in court for allegedly striking his girlfriend, the outlet reported.

Authorities in Torrance and Barstow, California declined to confirm specifics about the case when contacted by PEOPLE, and a rep for Brown could not be found.

In 2014, a woman told police that the actor had threatened to kill her and her daughter. He agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and paid a minimal fine.

Brown is also known for his work as Sticky Webb in the Disney Channel’s The Proud Family.