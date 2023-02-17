Orlando Bloom Says It's 'Thrilling' to Release Final Season of 'Carnival Row' After 4 Years of Filming

"I love the idea that we just leave people wanting more," Bloom says of the second and final season of Prime Video's Carnival Row

Orlando Bloom could not feel more proud.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the return of Prime Video's Carnival Row, the actor, 46, opens up about the second and final season of the fantasy series — and how satisfying it is to see it all come to fruition after four long years of interrupted filming.

"This season is bigger and better, honestly," says Bloom, who portrays Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate — an inspector of The Burgue and a half-fae. "Covid was a big spanner in the works for everyone. And for our show, it meant we were shut down for an extensive period of time."

He continues, "But the upside to that was that we could go back in and really build out the world that we had created and look at the material that we'd already shot for the season and really elevate it into what I think is a really beautiful piece of work for audiences to just get lost in."

Carnival Row
Jan Thijs/Amazon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bloom, who stars alongside Cara Delevigne in the series, teases that "all of the characters get a really fantastic season finale."

"It was a decision that was made to go back and bring home the show in a way that would do it justice to all of the characters," he adds. "And because of Covid, we had the time to do that. And knowing that, in a way, it was going to be a better way to bring almost like two epic movies together."

Production for the second season began in 2019 but was shut down multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Bloom was able to take a negative and turn it into a positive.

"It's thrilling," Bloom says of the final season's premiere. "We've got this awesome show, this epic finale that is going to go and live in the world now, and for audiences and fans of season one to go and just revel in. And honestly, I love the idea that we just leave people wanting more. There was never really a formula for how long or far we would take the world of Carnival Row."

"I think everyone involved, from top to bottom, wanted to do great work in the show," he adds. And I think that's what happened. It is a very interesting comment on society and how we live. And I think that exploring and examining some of those themes through the lens of a fantasy show like this is a really interesting way to look at life. I'd never seen anything like it."

The second and final season of Carnival Row premieres on Feb. 17 on Prime Video.

