Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which features cameos from Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, premieres on Netflix Dec. 31

Original Sabrina the Teenage Witch Aunts Hilda and Zelda Reprise Their Roles in Netflix Reboot

The original Aunt Zelda and Hilda are back!

Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea are reprising their respective roles from the 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch in part 4 of the Netflix reboot, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two actresses played Sabrina's aunts in the Melissa Joan Hart-led series, which aired from 1996 to 2003. In the Netflix series — a much darker reimagining of the classic show — Hilda and Zelda are played by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto.

In a clip released on Friday, however, Sabrina Morningstar (Kiernan Shipka) is existing in an alternate universe because she cloned herself at the close of season 3. One Sabrina is living a normal teenage life, while the other is ruling a hellish world that features, in part, the original aunts.

Image zoom Credit: Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"Sabrina, is that you?" Broderick's Zelda says at the start of the teaser. "Oh, there you are, we were getting worried."

"Not me. I haven't been worried since bottomless mimosas," Rhea's Hilda chimes in, cueing a laugh track reminiscent of the original sitcom.

Image zoom Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

A confused Sabrina is further perplexed when Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) appears to be directing this "scene," yelling, "And cut!"

"You're going to fit right in here," Aunt Zelda says. Adds Hilda, "Oh, Sabrina, this is going to be a laugh riot. Want to see me do a spit take?"

"I have no idea what's going on right now," Sabrina admits, to which Father Blackwood threateningly replies, "Don't worry, darling. You'll catch on quickly...or else."

Image zoom Credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, premiering on Dec. 31, will be the series' final season. The final chapter will include eight episodes.