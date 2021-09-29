Law & Order ran for 20 seasons from 1990 until 2010 on NBC

Original Law & Order to Return After 11 Years and 'Will Continue Where the Show Left Off'

Law & Order, the procedural crime drama series that earned six Primetime Emmy Awards and launched several spinoffs, is returning to television after more than a decade off the air.

According to a statement from production company Wolf Entertainment, the original show will return to NBC for Season 21, which "will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: 'the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.' "

A premiere date as well as casting for the series have not yet been announced.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," Dick Wolf, creator of the flagship series, said in the statement. "This is mine."

Law & Order ran for 20 seasons from 1990 until 2010, earning 50 Emmy nominations and launching the careers of several stars in the process.

The show starred the late Jerry Orbach, along with Chris Noth, S. Epatha Merkerson, Jeremy Sisto, Jesse L. Martin and Sam Waterston, among others.

Law & Order's popularity gave way to a franchise, with the fan favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff becoming a mainstay in its own right, currently in its 23rd season.

Other popular spinoffs include Law & Order: Criminal Intent and the new Law & Order: Organized Crime, with Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

According to the statement, the continuation of the original Law & Order will be executive produced by Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.