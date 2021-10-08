"I can't wait to see it," Jennifer Love Hewitt said as she and her I Know What You Did Last Summer costars cashed a virtual New York Comic Con panel with the cast of Amazon's reboot series

Watch Jennifer Love Hewitt & Her I Know What You Did Last Summer Costars Surprise Reboot Cast

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her I Know What You Did Last Summer costars are passing the torch on to a new generation.

The '90s teen star, 42, crashed a virtual New York Comic Con panel on Friday with the cast of Amazon's upcoming reboot series, as she was joined by Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, with whom she starred in the iconic 1997 slasher flick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey everybody, it's Jennifer Love, also known as Julie James from I Know What You Did Last Summer. I just wanted to say how excited I am that I Know What You Did Last Summer is finally becoming a TV series. "

"If they'd asked me years ago what I thought about it, I would have of course said, 'What are you waiting for, huh?! What are you waiting for?!'" she joked, referencing her character's iconic ad-libbed line.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Credit: Mandalay Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Anyway, lots of love, best of luck, and I can't wait to see it," Hewitt concluded, blowing a kiss at the camera.

She starred as Julie James in the feature adaptation of Lois Duncan's 1973 book of the same name, later reprising the role in the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The movies followed a group of teenagers who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after they accidentally killed a man and tried to cover it up.

Prinze Jr., 45, who portrayed Julie's fisherman boyfriend Ray Bronson, recorded a video message as well while taking the opportunity to ask the new cast a question.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

"What's up, you guys? It's Freddie, and I welcome all of you as the new generation of I Know What You Did Last Summer. And I know you guys are going to do a great job repping it," he said.

"I just have one question for you," Prinze Jr. continued. "I was capable of pulling off pranks and scares on every single cast member because I distribute my pranks on an equal opportunity basis, and I was wondering which one of you, if any, was a prankster and if you scared the crap out of anybody? And if so, please tell me that story, because I love it when people get freaked out."

Brianne Tju, who plays Margot in the series, noted that "everyone just picked on me," recounting a time when she "thought I was going to pee my pants" after her costars jumped out from behind a door to frighten her. "I just get scared easily, so I'm an easy target," Tju, 23, explained.

I know what you did last summer Credit: Michael Desmond/Amazon Prime Video

Prinze Jr.'s wife Gellar, 44, whom he met on the set of the horror movie, also posed a question for the new cast. She played beauty queen and Julie's best friend Helen Shivers, who wakes up one morning to find that the killer has chopped off her hair in her sleep.

"Hi, I'm Sarah Michelle, and my question is, how do you handle a killer haircut or any other curveball a killer might throw your way?" Gellar asked.

Ezekiel Goodman, who plays Dylan in the series, shed some light on their updated version of the hooded killer. "I think the killer is also really good at playing people against each other. The killer's very adept at that," Goodman, 26, said in response.

Phillippe, 47, who starred as Helen's hot-headed jock boyfriend Barry Cox, also recorded a greeting for the cast, giving his seal of approval.

"Hi, this is Ryan Phillippe, and I just want to say I can't wait for the series, and I know this new cast is going to absolutely kill it... or be killed. I was," he said of his character's fate.

"If I learned anything, it's that you always have to be prepared to run for your life, especially if you have a car chasing you, and you're on foot," Phillippe added. "Did any of you have a chase scene you had to prepare for?"

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Were 'Not Interested' in Watching I Know What You Did Last Summer

Ashley Moore, the actress who plays Riley in the series, could relate. "I definitely was running for my life. Can I say that? Yeah, a big chase scene... you'll see," Riley, 28, said.

Madison Iseman, who stars as twins Lennon and Alison in Amazon's reboot from showrunner Sara Goodman, expressed her gratitude for the original film's cast showing support for the franchise's next generation.

"Honestly, I just feel honored. I just think it's so cool," Iseman, 24, mused. "We're so proud of this, and it's coming from such an iconic movie in an iconic universe, and we feel very lucky to be a part of it. So, getting their approval is kind of everything. It's very exciting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It feels like they've given us their blessing, and that's hugely meaningful to me, and I know it is to all of us," Goodman added. "Because the last thing we want to do is to undermine what they created. We've moved on to the next generation, but with full respect to the movie and the actors who were in it. So, the fact that they're giving us their respect and blessing could not mean more."