Original 'High School Musical' Cast Members to Join Season Four of Disney+ Series

Disney announced the return of several beloved Wildcats for the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

East High's resident smarty-pants, Monique Coleman will be returning in her role as the brilliant Taylor McKessie.

Bart Johnson, who played Efron's father and basketball coach Bolton in the series, will be reprising his role.

Additionally, Broadway veteran Alyson Reed will be back as the kooky Ms. Darbus.

It was already announced that Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh and Lucas Grabeel would be back, after appearing in previous seasons of the Disney+ show.

Monique Coleman. Courtesy Everett Collection

During D23, it was revealed that the upcoming fourth season will follow the characters as they return to East High for their senior year, only to find out that the school is being used to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie, and they'll all be playing featured extras.

Creator Tim Federle told PEOPLE that the upcoming season is a "real return to the original" season. "[It's] the real return to why the show got greenlit in the first place, which is real theater kids singing at this iconic location, aka East High.

Although they haven't signed on to return as Wildcats, East High's power couple Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) each posted their own tribute to their HSM days this summer.

Efron, 34, shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in front of East High in Salt Lake City in July.

"Don't you… Forget about me ✊🏼" he captioned the post, referencing fellow famous teen film The Breakfast Club.

Hudgens, 33, shared a glimpse of her return on Instagram with a video featuring "Breaking Free," a song from the original 2006 TV movie.

Alyson Reed as Ms. Darbus in High School Musical. Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Also not joining in the antics this season is the show's breakout star, Olivia Rodrigo. After appearing as a guest star in season 3, the "Sour" singer, 19, will not reprise her role as Nini in the upcoming season.

"What I wanted to say with Nini's story is that everyone can't have a perfect, happy ending every season, but there's always a future where you're driving off into something that could be even better or at least teach you something about yourself," Federle told PEOPLE of Rodrigo's exit in the season 3 finale.

"The song 'Born to Be Brave' is sentimental to me. I think it's the theme of the entire series. We've always strived to tell stories that are representative and modern and queer and true and I just felt like there was no more beautiful way of doing that than reminding Nini that when she gets in the car, those voices are always gonna be with her."

On Sept. 23, Disney+ confirmed that season 4 is officially in production.