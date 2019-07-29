OITNB’s Taryn Manning Apologizes, Says Her Instagram Was 'Epically Hacked' After Emotional Post

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning has apologized for a scathing Instagram post slamming the popular Netflix series, as she claims her account was hacked.

Manning, 40, updated the “about me” section of her Instagram account Sunday, one day after sharing a since-deleted post that claimed the show “hurt me more than anything has in my life” and accused her costars of not caring about her.

“My account is hacked and I am sorry for these messages:( I am back in now and was able to erase!” her profile reads.

The actress also shared an additional post with her 1 million followers that apologized once again.

“My account was so epically hacked. I am back in and I am sorry,” she wrote alongside a photo from OITNB that featured her with costar Uzo Aduba.

Actress Lori Petty, who played Lolly Whitehill on OINTB, offered her costar a message of support, leaving three red heart emojis under the picture.

Manning’s apology and explanation came one day after she appeared to speak out against the series as the seventh and final season hit Netflix on Friday, in the since-deleted post.

She did not mention OITNB by name, but seemingly referred to the show multiple times.

“This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will,” she wrote. “I have to speak out before anything happens to me. F— fame! This show hurts humans. You will never truly know but many were hurt!”

Image zoom John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

She continued with a scathing message for Hollywood, claiming she wanted to leave the entertainment industry thanks in part to a “person” who “terrorizes me daily.”

“I do not need to ever work again in this town. I’ve been dropped by everyone for having a backbone. I was dropped because a person terrorizes me daily and them too. So my team, they just turn away. Like a car accident. Rubber neck but don’t help. F— show biz. A disgrace,” she wrote.

Image zoom Taryn Manning Christopher Polk/Getty

Manning, who played Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on the series, concluded her message by writing, “Not one cast member cares about me. Just watch.”

Petty commented on that note, too, leaving three heart emojis and writing, “Hey. I love you.”

“Thx bubs I know you do,” Manning responded. “And I love you. I am giving up everything to speak on how awful this career is and how awful we are treated. How I never knew if I was coming back yet I had seven optional seasons. How I didn’t even know how to plan my life, organize anything cause everything was a secret. Self serving bulls—, for whatever sick agenda. How some of the most dear characters were just not there anymore. My pals. F— this show. This show hurt me so bad.”

Manning’s message came days after she shared another post that explained her absence from the OINTB red carpet on Thursday.

The actress said she was forced to skip the premiere because she was “paralyzed” with fear after being “terrorized by cyber criminals,” and that she tried to cry for help, but was largely ignored.

“I tried to tell everyone,” she wrote. “No one cared.”

The post was deleted after Manning assured her followers she was “not suicidal” in the comments section.