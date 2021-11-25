Orange Is The New Black Stars Reunite to Support Uzo Aduba in Broadway's Clyde

The cast of Netflix's Orange Is The New Black came together for Uzo Aduba's opening night in Clyde's on Broadway

The cast of Orange Is The New Black is back together!

Stars of the Netflix series reunited on Tuesday night to support their former costar Uzo Aduba at the opening of her new Broadway play, Clyde's.

Prepon shared moments on Instagram of what appeared to be a car ride with some of her former OITNB co-stars. She captioned a carousel of photos, "Mama's night out! Congrats @uzoaduba on opening night for #Clydes at @2stnyc!! Such incredible performances! Loved being with all my girls @sheisdash @nlyonne @daniebb3 @amberrosetamblyn @acmoore9 ❤️💫 ❤️"

Polanco added in her own post, "Don't be acting like ya don't want a reunion. 😎 Bond. Orange Bond. & 30. #period #oitnb #clyde's Amazing 🤩."

Laura Prepon Credit: Laura Prepon/instagram

Lyonne also expressed her excitement for the cast's reunion and saluted Aduba's performance on Instagram.

She shared a series of photos with the caption, "What a night! Congratulations @uzoaduba on a truly brilliant, unforgettable performance in Pulitzer winning playwright @lynnnottage's beautiful new play @clydesbroadway!! Nothing makes me happier than when we all get to be together and I love to see you shine forever. Huge congratulations to you and the incredible cast & production & here's to a great run!!"

Aduba celebrated the opening night with a carousel of snaps featuring her Clyde's co-stars.

"Tonight is opening night for Clyde's!! ✨ I am deeply grateful for this amazing cast, crew, and all of you in the audience supporting the theater," she wrote in the caption. "Come see Clyde's and celebrate the magic of broadway with us (ticket link in bio).❤️"

Clydes, a new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, marks Aduba's return to Broadway. She made her debut in 2007's Coram Boy, and last started in 2011's Godspell revival.

Orange Is The New Black ended in 2019 after seven seasons.

While Aduba has mastered acting, she was previously a track star at Boston University. She recently opened up in PEOPLE's annual Kindness Issue about her two favorite and most impactful coaches.

"I ran track in college [at Boston University], and I had amazing coaches: a husband-and-wife duo named Bruce and Lesley Lehane. Even though we were there as athletes, they really put into our spirits how to take the sport and apply it to becoming good, solid humans," Aduba recalled.

She added, "We think about coaches being big, loud, yelly people, but these two had such a gentle streak. Bruce has passed on, sadly, but they were like senseis, philosophers. Lesley was really quiet, but her words had fire in them. She had an ability to turn her voice into your inner voice."

"They loved their athletes, and not just because they loved the sport. It was bigger than that for them. They would talk about focusing on your own race and the idea of not concentrating on the distractions in lanes to your left or right," Aduba said. "They showed me that you can lead with a nurturing hand and helped me recognize that we're all part of a larger sum. For the machine to work, respect and care need to be given to all parts, big and small. That is kindness.