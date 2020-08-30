Jackie Cruz shared the happy announcement on social media along with a photo of the couple's rings

Orange Is the New Black Alum Jackie Cruz Marries Fernando Garcia — See Her Ring!

Over the weekend, the actress and singer, 34, tied the knot with longtime love, artist Fernando Garcia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cruz announced the news on Saturday, sharing a photo of their hands together in front of a picturesque beach, which she captioned “8/28/20.” The image also showed off the pair’s rings, which are from Sarah Appleton Fine Jewelry.

A post from the retailer shared that the pair had selected the brand’s large matte band as well as their double and single navette rings.

“Congrats to my sis @jackiecruz and my new brother in law,” read a sweet post from the actress’ brother, which she shared on her Instagram Story. “Wishing you guys nothing but the best!!”

“Tons of blessings in your union,” read another post shared by the star.

In the comments section, many of Cruz’s pals were quick to share in the celebration as well.

“YASSSSS!!!!!” wrote Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, whose summer wedding was pushed back this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her fiancé Wells Adams also commented on the happy news with a string of heart-faced emojis.

“Congratulations,” wrote OITNB’s Natasha Lyonne, while Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, “Get out??!! Congratulations, love. So happy for you.”

Image zoom (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Spotify)

In addition to playing Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales on OITNB from the 2013 series debut until the show ended in 2019, the actress also had a recurring role on the NBC series Good Girls.

She has also starred in the short film Rosa as well as Tremors: Shrieker Island, which is set to be released in October.