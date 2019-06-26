Orange Is the New Black Season 7 Trailer Teases Piper's Life After Prison

The ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary are gearing up for one last go-round before saying goodbye for good.

Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black dropped the trailer for its seventh and final season Wednesday, which opens with Piper (Taylor Schilling) struggling to adjust to life outside of prison.

The former inmate makes copies in an office, hands over her urine for an apparent drug test, gets her hair done by Sophia (Laverne Cox) and even practices archery.

“I recently got out of federal prison and I’m trying to get back on my feet,” Piper says in a voiceover. “Now this is my life.”

Meanwhile, back in prison, Joe (Nick Sandow) comforts a sad Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), who is still struggling with her guilt over last season’s betrayal of Taystee.

“Don’t focus on what you can’t fix. Focus on what you can,” he says.

Gloria (Selenis Leyva) also offers some words of wisdom to an unseen audience, saying, “We’re gonna get each other through this.”

Image zoom Netflix

The trailer for the Emmy-winning dramedy also teases happier moments, with laughter and dancing among the inmates – plus an emotional trip back to prison for Piper to visit Alex (Laura Prepon).

As the show’s official season 7 synopsis reads, “Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the harsh realities of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Image zoom Taylor Schilling in Orange is the New Black Netflix

Netflix announced the end of Orange Is the New Black in October with a mashup video of the cast sharing the news.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” star Uzo Aduba said in the clip.

Season 7, which features key art created by fans worldwide and chosen through social media, hits Netflix July 26.