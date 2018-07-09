OITNB Season 6 Trailer Shows the Women Adjusting to Life in Maximum Security Prison

“This isn’t home — this is not home!”

The first official trailer for season 6 of Orange Is the New Black dropped on Monday, showing the women of Litchfield Penitentiary adjusting to life in a maximum security prison.

The new season picks up after the end of the riot that broke out in season five, which saw 10 of Litchfield’s finest — including Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) and more — hiding in a bunker while the rest of the prisoners were shipped off to new facilities.

RELATED: Death, Pregnancy and a Proposal — Inside the Most Shocking Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Moments

In the new trailer, the women from underground appear to still be together — but in a new, less-than-comfortable living situation.

“It’s very different here,” says Lorna (Yael Stone). “These girls are psycho.”

Orange Is the New Black Courtesy of Netflix

Orange Is the New Black Courtesy of Netflix

As fights break out and allies suddenly become enemies, the women are forced to reevaluate their friendships while desperately trying to survive.

“Navigating adult female friendships is so complicated!” complains fan-favorite Suzanne (Uzo Aduba).

And an investigation into last season’s riot certainly doesn’t seem to be helping the situation.

Season 6 of Orange Is the New Black premieres July 27 on Netflix.